"Great writing, great characters, cliffhangers" - Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa preview Jack Ryan season 4 (Exclusive)

Jack Ryan season 4 continues the legacy of the critically acclaimed action thriller helmed by John Krasinski. It is just as nail-biting as ever with an engrossing story that unravels as the series unfolds. Only this time around, there are two major additions to the cast.

Michael Peña joins the cast as Domingo Chavez and veteran actor Louis Ozawa plays Chao Fah. The series encompasses the United States, Nigeria, Myanmar, and several other parts of the world.

We spoke to the two actors ahead of Jack Ryan season 4 for a tease of what's to come. Watch it in video format above or read on to enjoy the textual version of the exclusive interview.

For Michael Peña (Ant Man) who really enjoyed the first two seasons, Jack Ryan season 4 brings all the engaging components of the first two seasons back to the show:

"I loved season 1. I saw season 2 right before we were filming. So, a lot of the same things which, in my opinion, are great writing, great characters, cliffhangers. What I like about the first two seasons is the bingability of it. For some reason, they just got it down."

Louis Ozawa retraced his history with John Krasinski ahead of Jack Ryan season 4

Ozawa and lead actor John Krasinski go back many years. The actor remembered how Krasinski became a sensation thanks to The Office and was delighted to share screen space with him in Jack Ryan season 4:

"I've known John since we were just two young aspiring actors. Twenty years back. So, I've had a chance to see this phenomenon called The Office happen and he become a big television star all of a sudden. And become a movie star. And a big director now. And also, become Jack Ryan.

"And we've been kinda in touch over the years. And to finally get a chance to work together, it has a special meaning to me. I'm not only a fan of his, but a friend and it's great to kinda reunite after all these years," he continued.

Peña lauded the storytelling as well:

"I watched the first episode and I had to turn it off. Even before the ending. Even though I shot it. Because I wanted to save it to watch it with my family. So, it's a lot of that emotional thrill ride and always guessing who's responsible for what. And then being surprised. It's always a level of surprise when it comes to the storytelling," he added.

Louis Ozawa summed up what to expect in Jack Ryan season 4:

"And there's more characters. More action. There's a lot more packed into each episode. So, although there's six episodes this season, you're going to see so much. And I think that's part of the reason we're dropping two at a time. It's going to be too much to try and binge all at once."

Jack Ryan season 4 returns on Friday, June 30. Stay tuned to SK POP for extensive coverage of the series! Let us know your thoughts on the interview in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes