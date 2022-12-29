Gretchen Fleming missing: Desperate hunt for musician intensifies nearly a month after disappearance

Gretchen Fleming, a 28-year-old musician from West Virginia, has been missing for almost a month now after she went on a night out.

Police are searching for Fleming, who was last seen in the early hours of December 4, 2022. She was spotted in multiple locations before she vanished from the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg.

Rose @901Lulu Gretchen Fleming was last seen with this guy. He changed his name legally from Darrell Lott to Preston Pierce. He has a long track record of being a creeper. His home was searched by the forensics team yesterday. #MISSING Gretchen Fleming was last seen with this guy. He changed his name legally from Darrell Lott to Preston Pierce. He has a long track record of being a creeper. His home was searched by the forensics team yesterday. #MISSING https://t.co/HxBHQYWeem

According to the Daily Mail, her friends informed that Fleming was "extremely intoxicated" and had lost her purse during the night. Some witnesses also stated that the singer was spotted with an older man who had white hair.

Police have not made any arrests so far but have raided the residence of a possible suspect.

Gretchen Fleming's timeline of the night out is unknown

Leslie Rubin @LeslieRubinWCHS #missing #westvirginia #parkersburg Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, WV is still missing. It's been almost three weeks since she was last seen. Please continue to share her information. Her birthday is coming up on Christmas Eve. #GretchenFleming Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, WV is still missing. It's been almost three weeks since she was last seen. Please continue to share her information. Her birthday is coming up on Christmas Eve. #GretchenFleming #missing #westvirginia #parkersburg https://t.co/t8JlMj44bR

Gretchen Fleming's friends have informed concerned authorities that no one is aware of the events and whereabouts of the singer when she was on a night out on December 4.

One of her friends, Jake Grim, who helped her parents organize vigils, informed NBC's Dateline that he has not seen any camera footage related to Fleming. He said that she was in multiple places and as mentioned earlier, she was last seen by everyone at the My Way Lounge.

He added that since it was nearly 3 am, the bars were beginning to close and it seemed like Gretchen had plans of going to multiple places.

He also stated that music is a big part of Gretchen's personality and she has always been creative. As he described her, Jake said that she was well-spoken and used to be a writer.

Gretchen Fleming's father, David, also spoke to Dateline on December 23, 2022, a day before her 28th birthday stating he did not know what to say. He added that he just wanted his daughter to go back home.

Rose @901Lulu #missing twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Gretchen Fleming went missing on December 3, 2022 from Parkersburg, WV. She is 27 years old and was last seen at a bar called My Way. Her purse and phone were left behind. She was seen leaving with an older male that might be dangerous. #MissingPerson Gretchen Fleming went missing on December 3, 2022 from Parkersburg, WV. She is 27 years old and was last seen at a bar called My Way. Her purse and phone were left behind. She was seen leaving with an older male that might be dangerous. #MissingPerson #missing twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/YaUS5q9hgd

He continued to say:

"Tomorrow would be her 28th birthday, which will be hard. She's an amazing little girl.”

As per Grim, Gretchen's family reported her missing on December 12, 2022, to the Parkersburg Police Department. Jake added that Gretchen was reported missing ten days after her disappearance as it wasn't unusual for her not to speak to her family for a few days at a stretch.

He said:

“The investigation, right from the start, lost ten days. I'm 28 years old and I don't talk to my parents every day, you know? So, I mean, it happens."

Larry 💣💥 @yolarrydabomb If you were at The Front Row or My Way on Saturday December 3 and can remember any small detail please contact the Parkersburg Police.



This is about the Gretchen Fleming missing case. If you were at The Front Row or My Way on Saturday December 3 and can remember any small detail please contact the Parkersburg Police.This is about the Gretchen Fleming missing case. https://t.co/KHJKfIRxz5

The Parkersburg Police Department shared about Fleming's disappearance on December 12. She is described as being 5 feet to 5 feet 2 inches tall and around 100 lbs, with brown hair and eyes.

The authorities in charge have been working non-stop to find Gretchen Fleming. Cops also said they were able to get various search warrants that have been used to garner information on this matter.

The 28-year-old singer's local community gathered on December 19 for a vigil to show their support for her.

