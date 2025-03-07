Grey's Anatomy star Eric Dane and wife Rebecca Gayheart call off their divorce after seven years of litigation

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart officially withdrew their divorce petition on March 7, after submitting for divorce seven years ago to end their 14-year marriage. According to the court documents submitted on March 6, both Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart decided to drop their divorce petition, thus sparking speculation about their possible reunion.

Ad

Rebecca Gayheart, 53, made her initial divorce request against Eric Dane, 52, in February 2018, after spending 14 years together as a married couple. The divorce documents listed irreconcilable differences as the cause of divorce. Rebecca Gayheart also asked for spousal maintenance, according to The Sun.

Following the divorce petition, the pair failed to complete their divorce proceedings so the case stayed open for years. The family-centered case resolution hearing for the couple was scheduled to take place on March 10, 2025.

Ad

The court records required them to complete their divorce through a judgment or formally close the divorce case. The couple submitted to dismiss the divorce on March 6, by signing the dismissal request jointly.

The mutual decision to dismiss their divorce proceedings makes Eric and Rebecca legally husband and wife after seven years from when they filed their divorce.

Next for Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

Ad

The couple's choice not to go through with their divorce doesn't seem unexpected given the sustained speculation about them getting back together. Eric Dane and Rebecca spent an enjoyable vacation in Cabo, Mexico with each other during January of 2023.

A video showed Eric Dane and his wife Rebecca holding hands while getting onto a yacht, which sparked rumors about their romantic reconciliation beyond their co-parenting responsibilities.

In the summer of 2023, the couple took another trip with both their daughters, Billie and Georgia. Reports of Eric and Rebecca vacationing together resulted in speculation about their relationship status, although they remained silent about the rumors publicly.

Ad

As reported by The Sun, a February 2024 photo documented Eric Dane dating 27-year-old actress and designer Priya Jain. The incident sparked dating rumors about him but no actual proof of a new relationship emerged.

Ad

Eric and Rebecca have experienced numerous challenges throughout their relationship. The couple endured both an extended divorce process and a public fiasco in 2009 after someone leaked a private bathroom video of Eric and Rebecca with another woman.

Despite the publicity surrounding the private video in 2009, Eric and his wife Rebecca chose to stay married while living together up till 2018, when Rebecca initiated divorce proceedings.

The couple stayed on friendly terms after splitting as they were often seen with each other during shopping outings and visits with their children.

Dane has been actively involved in several projects. He stars as Nathan Blythe in the upcoming Amazon Prime Video crime drama series Countdown, created by Derek Haas. Filming began in Los Angeles in September 2024, with the series expected to premiere later in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback