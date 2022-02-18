Grid director reveals the Disney+ show will be all about “saving earth”

Disney+ is busy augmenting its library of Korean dramas to match up with Netflix. After adding Snowdrop as well as Rookie Cops to its lineup, the streamer has brought in sci-fi drama Grid.

But what will the drama be about? Series director Khan Lee, who has helmed such films as The Divine Move 2: The Wrathful and The Shaolin Chef 2 recently shared in a press conference (via The Korea Times) the series’ main theme of protecting Earth. It was this unique storyline that prompted Lee to go ahead with the series after hesitating to take it up initially. He said:

“It wasn’t easy to make up my mind to lead this series. What struck me was the series’ theme, which is ‘we should protect our planet Earth’. Until now, I have actually been questioning why there are no series or films in Korea that talk about saving Earth. So I joined hands with [writer Lee Soo-yeon].”

Despite being a science fiction series, Lee shared that the fictional universe of Grid won’t be overwhelmed with visual effects. Instead, it will contain “a lot of sci-fi elements.” The storyline will be invested in setting up the fictional universe the characters exist in. He added:

“There are a lot of sci-fi elements but our series doesn’t put forth the visual effects of those. It develops different stories that the writer wanted to unfold, anchoring on reality. As the plot is rather unfamiliar, we put in a lot of effort to convincingly develop the fictional universe.”

The plot of Grid

The story will revolve around a character known as Ghost (Lee Si-young) who develops a system known as the Grid, which helps in averting a major disaster in 1997. She then mysteriously goes missing.

But 24 years after she disappeared, she returns from nowhere and aids a serial killer (Kim Sung-kyun) in escaping.

But apprehending Ghost remains as impossible as ever, thus pushing Kim Sae-ha (Seo Kang-joon), Jung Sae-byeok (Kim Ah-joong), and Song Eo-jin (Kim Mu-yeol) to come together and somehow catch her before she strikes again. During the press conference, Mu-yeol revealed that the plot of the series is “heavily based on the findings of actual research."

“I’ve heard that the writer scripted the story from a library. That’s how impressive and surprising the story is.”

Grid is an original Disney+ series and debuted on the platform on February 16, 2022 with weekly releases of new episodes.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee