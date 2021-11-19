Seo Kang Joon shows off his brand new haircut, and bids fans a sweet farewell ahead of military enlistment

Ahead of his military enlistment, actor Seo Kang Joon shared some updates with his fans along with a brand new look!

The I’ll Go to You When the Weather is Nice actor is all set to enlist as an active duty soldier on November 23. The mandatory service lasts for almost two years, and fans of the actor are naturally heartbroken at the announcement. Seo Kang Joon’s agency Man of Creation stated:

Seo Kang Joon is enlisting on November 23 to carry out his mandatory service. For safety and to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there will be no official event, and his enlistment location and time will not be revealed, so we ask for your generous understanding.

Seo Kang Joon is enlisting on November 23

Ahead of his enlistment on November 18, Seo Kang Joon went live on Instagram to allay fears and worries from concerned fans, and to bid them farewell for now. Seo Kang Joon opened up the session by saying:

“I’m going! In order to fulfill my military duty, which every healthy Korean man must do, I’m going to the military soon. I wanted to share my final farewell before enlisting.”

syara ♥︎ tor @TAEY0NGCULT #서강준



“I’m really not sad” *wipe tears*

😭😭😭😭



Seo Kang Joon will enlist on 23rd November, please come back safely, serve well 🥺❤️ #SeoKangJoon IG Live“I’m really not sad” *wipe tears*😭😭😭😭Seo Kang Joon will enlist on 23rd November, please come back safely, serve well 🥺❤️ #서강준 #SeoKangJoon IG Live “I’m really not sad” *wipe tears* 😭😭😭😭Seo Kang Joon will enlist on 23rd November, please come back safely, serve well 🥺❤️ https://t.co/U7BAM5GFY5

Incidentally, November 18 also happened to be the day the 2022 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) took place, and Seo Kang Joon had words of encouragement for some of his young fans. He said:

“I wonder if there’s anyone here who took the CSAT. It’s been exactly 10 years since I wrote it. After it was over, I had strong feelings of ‘I crossed a river that will not come back’. I remember feeling really regretful that I couldn’t say ‘I wrote the test without regrets because I prepared well.'”

Seo Kang Joon also opened up about feeling vulnerable and empty at the end of school, full of concern for the future.

“I also felt empty. The CSAT ends your elementary, middle, and high school life. I had a lot of concerns regarding ‘What should I do moving forward?’ However, the CSAT is not everything in life. Even to those who feel regretful, it’s over anyway, so don’t get too stressed and I hope you spend the remainder of your twenties well. You’ve worked hard preparing for the CSAT.”

The hazel-eyed star also took the opportunity to show off his military regulation buzz cut, which, according to many fans, made him look more handsome than ever!

“Honestly, I’d wanted to cut my hair short like this for a while but I cut it now because I had the opportunity. I’m satisfied. What do you guys think?

Many fans of Seo Kang Joon requested the star to not go, with one asking “Can’t you not go?”

To that request, the star replied:

“I can’t. I’d be in big trouble. Since it’s my first time enlisting, I did feel really scared and lost at first but I feel more comfortable now. I don’t know if you’ll believe me but I’m even excited. I started to think, ‘What kind of people will I meet and what kind of lifestyle will I live for one-and-a-half years? What kind of life will I live?’ I am basically using it as my resolution each day.”

Kathy 까티씨⁷ ᴮᴱ💜😷✈🌍 @melody_747 I'm sad to watch actor #SeoKangJoon cry a few days before his enlistment 😭(insta live)He's wondering what will i do in 18month,what kind of person I will meet in 18 months what kind of live I will have 🥺 Enlistment is difficult but I will wait for you my beloved actor 💗🎬 I'm sad to watch actor #SeoKangJoon cry a few days before his enlistment 😭(insta live)He's wondering what will i do in 18month,what kind of person I will meet in 18 months what kind of live I will have 🥺 Enlistment is difficult but I will wait for you my beloved actor 💗🎬 https://t.co/Jdsbqf8HfJ

He also shared a new routine he intends to follow while in the military:

“I’m also preparing to become a morning person. I’ve begun sleeping a bit earlier. These days, I sleep around 2 or 3 a.m. They say you sleep around 10 p.m. in the military. Although it won’t be easy, I figure that I’ll adjust once I’m there. Humans are creatures of habit and I’m also quick to adjust. People around me have been saying, ‘You’ll do well. Don’t worry.’ I’m not pitiful at all. I have drive in this situation.”

Fans need not worry, Seo Kang promised, because there are a lot of projects featuring him lined up. Promoting them, he said:

“There were a few people who thought I was leaving without having filmed anything. I filmed Disney+’s 'Grid' [previously known as ‘Zero’] and there’s also the movie ‘Happy New Year.’ I think they’ll be released early next year so please look forward to them.”

Seo Kang Joon ended the session on a positive note, saying:

“More than anything, I hope you are healthy. I’m spending the last of my twenties in a new place. When I return from my military duties, I’ll be moving into my thirties and I’m internally looking forward thinking, ‘Won’t there be more diverse images?’ Since you’re only your age once in life, I hope you live diligently, doing what you want. I will return well, brave and healthy.”

ChingusOfKDrama @ChingusOfKDrama

Seems like he's saying goodbye to his fans. He will be enlisting on November 23 😭😭😭 #SeoKangJoon is live in Instagram... 😍Seems like he's saying goodbye to his fans. He will be enlisting on November 23 😭😭😭 #SeoKangJoon is live in Instagram... 😍 Seems like he's saying goodbye to his fans. He will be enlisting on November 23 😭😭😭 https://t.co/y5CTQBWcCL

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Fans of the actor will surely be counting the days until Seo Kang Joon gets out of the military and is seen on screen again, perhaps still sporting his new haircut.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee