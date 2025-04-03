Guy Fieri collaborates with Waterloo Sparkling Water to launch 3 new drinks: All you need to know 

Celebrity chef, restaurateur and TV personality Guy Fieri is collaborating with Waterloo Sparkling Water to release three new drinks. These come in three flavors - Lemon Italian Ice, Huckleberry Cobbler and Spiced Mango Sorbet.

Ad

The new products are carbonated drinks, as expected, and feature some of Fieri's favorite flavor combinations. Like all of Waterloo's offerings, these are free from sugar, sweeteners, and calories and are non-GMO Project verified. The three drinks are available for a limited time only, though.

Let's check out more details about the new products:

Also Read: 5 best celebrity chef frozen meal brands to try

Guy Fieri and Waterloo Sparkling Water's 3 new drinks

Ad

The celebrity chef is known for bringing in unique but delicious flavors together in his restaurant chain, Flavortown. He's now collaborating with Waterloo Sparkling Water to introduce three new exciting flavors. About the new drinks, Guy Fieri said (via PR Newswire):

"We're goin' big on flavor together! The team at Waterloo Sparkling Water is incredible at bringing flavor to life, so I knew they'd hit it out of the park with these limited-time sparkling waters inspired by some of my favorite flavors.

Ad

"Lemon Italian Ice is a tart and sweet throwback to East Coast summertime family trips. Huckleberry Cobbler is sweet and tangy berry bomb with a surprise hit of baking spice. And Spiced Mango Sorbet has just a touch of spice highlighting some bright fresh mango - it's a first-class fiesta! Bring on the summer!"

Ad

The three new flavors of the Waterloo Sparkling Water, inspired by Guy Fieri's travels, are:

Lemon Italian Ice - This brings together a tartness and citrusy zest from lemon, along with a hint of sweetness and freshness. It is a perfect nostalgic treat for the yesteryears beachside treats.

Huckleberry Cobbler - This features the tartness and sweetness of huckleberries along with the richness and savoriness of a streusel. This includes a burst of wild berries along with notes of spice.

Ad

Spiced Mango Sorbet - This features the sweetness of a mango along with citrus from some lime and a touch of spice at the end. It serves as an ode to a traditional Mexican dessert.

Also Read: "I've never seen that move in my life" — Guy Fieri reacts to okra mayo twist on Tournament of Champions

Availability and other details

Waterloo Sparkling Water x Guy Fieri (Image credits: PR Newswire)

The three new flavors will come in a can. Moreover, Waterloo Sparkling Water will be handing out free samples to consumers on April 10. These can be found at Waterloo's Epic Flavor Can Cruiser on W 18th St (between 6th and 7th Avenue) between 3:30-6:30 pm.

Ad

Announcing their collaboration with Guy Fieri, Waterloo Sparking Water's CMO, Kathy Maurella, said (via PR Newswire):

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Guy Fieri on these fantastic sparkling waters, bringing to life our mutual love of epic flavor with a first-of-its-kind strategic brand collaboration in this competitive category.

"When the Mayor of Flavortown joined us at our summer launch event last year, we immediately started brainstorming more ways to capture the spirit of both Waterloo and Flavortown. From start to finish, this has been a true partnership. Once again, Waterloo is demonstrating its leadership in innovation and driving growth for our retailer-partners, while exciting consumers with full-out flavors in super-fun co-branded packaging."

Ad

The three new drinks will be available, for a limited time only, at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Albertsons Safeway, HEB, Central Market, Stop & Shop, Amazon, select Kroger divisions, Hy-Vee, Fresh Direct, Gopuff, and more. They will reach Aldi in July later this year.

Also Read: Waterloo Sparkling Water introduces 2 new flavors: Details explored

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback