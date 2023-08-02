Gwyneth Paltrow Montecito Airbnb: How to book, availability, features, and all you need to know

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, August 1, Gwyneth Paltrow announced that she is listing her guest house in Montecito, California, for a one-night stay only on September 9, for up to two visitors on the vacation rental platform, Airbnb.

According to the Airbnb description, Gwyneth would personally welcome her visitors upon arrival and make sure they have all the things required for a comfortable vacation. The actress made the announcement on her Instagram page on August 1.

"Loneliness is a human condition, but in the past few years, increased isolation and our lack of community has made our lives even more fragmented. Airbnb had the brilliant idea of doing something to make the world a little less lonely, which is why I’m inviting you to come stay at my Montecito guest house for a night.”

The cottage, which can accommodate up to two people, has a wood burning fireplace, a little bar, and one bedroom with high ceilings. Speaking about the bathroom, Gwyneth has stated that she will stock it with Goop products, adding in the Instagram video:

"Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came."

As per the official website of Airbnb, bookings for Paltrow's guesthouse will open on August 15 at 10 am PST at airbnb.com/goop.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s guest house will be listed under Airbnb for just one night

The guest house of Gwyneth Paltrow is absolutely astounding (Image via Airbnb)

This decision to open her guest house for the public for one night was inspired after the authorities of Airbnb reached out to Gwyneth to help "make the world a little less lonely" as shared by the actress.

Paltrow's Instagram post also included a video of her offering a tour of her beautiful home, which features a soaking tub, wood-burning fireplace, backyard, and a swimming pool.

Guests can also expect to be "nestled right in nature" and swim in the enormous private pool. Additionally, they will also have the opportunity to join Gwyneth and her husband, Brad Falchuk, for a private dinner.

Other perks of staying at the guest house include receiving a selection of Goop wellness goods, a guided meditation session, and dining in Paltrow's wine room with Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. However, only two lucky people will be able to experience it in person.

In her Instagram video, one can see an all-white kitchen in the one-bedroom residence. The bathroom is almost entirely covered with beautiful marble. A dining table is complemented by fuzzy chairs, and the living area comes with circular chalet sofa. Meanwhile, the bedroom has a color-blocked bedspread.

This is the guest house of Gwyneth Paltrow (Image via Airbnb)

According to the official website of Gwyneth Paltrow's goop:

“The house is immersed in Montecito’s natural beauty and ambiance. From breathtaking views of the surrounding hills, beaches and an endless list of hiking spots to explore, you’ll find serenity in every corner. The town, while quaint, has plenty to discover – including our goop store at the gorgeous Rosewood Miramar Beach.”

Gwyneth Paltrow's guest house comes with Wifi, air conditioning, heating, TV, free parking on premises, private entrance and a humongous swimming pool.

To add to the excitement, the guests will be actual neighbors for the night with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, and Ariana Grande, who all live in Montecito, California as well.