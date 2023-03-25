Why was Taylor Swift mentioned in Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial? Goop ad seemingly revealing friendship goes viral

During Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial on Friday, March 24, 2023, Taylor Swift was mentioned regarding the actress' decision to countersue retired optometrist Terry Sanderson for $1. Paltrow has been accused of causing serious damage to Sanderson in a ski accident that took place in 2016 at a Utah resort.

During the trial, Terry’s attorney Kristin VanOrman asked Paltrow if she was inspired by Taylor Swift’s countersuit decision in a 2017 case where the Anti-Hero singer countersued radio host David Mueller for $1.

Kristin VanOrman further inquired if Gwyneth was good friends with Taylor Swift, to which the actress replied:

"I would not say we're good friends. We are friendly. I've taken my kids to one of her concerts before, but we don't talk very often."

Gwyneth Paltrow's 2021 Goop commercial featuring Taylor Swift's name comes to light amidst Ski Crash Lawsuit

The 2021 commercial for Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand showed her putting Christmas gifts inside gift bags, addressed to her famous friends, including Adele, Stephen Colbert, Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and lastly, Taylor Swift.

Gwyneth Paltrow seemed to decide whether or not to put an adult t*y or a red scarf inside Taylor’s gift bag, referring to the singer’s short music video All Too Well. In the end, she chose the v****t*r as Taylor’s gift and kept the scarf to herself.

Attorney Kristin VanOrman references Taylor Swift's 2017 lawsuit

In August 2017, the Anti-Hero hitmaker won her countersuit against David Mueller, a former DJ from Colorado, who was accused of groping Taylor at a meet-and-greet photo session. The assault took place in June 2013 at Denver’s Pepsi Center.

David initially sued radio promotions director Frank Bell and Taylor Swift, accusing them of interfering with a contract by pressuring station KYGO to fire him. However, the singer countersued the radio host for $1. After a jury ruled in her favor, the singer received a symbolic one dollar four months after the verdict.

Mentioning Taylor Swift in Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial brought up a 2021 Goop commercial, where Gwyneth was seen preparing a personal pleasure t** as a holiday gift for Taylor.

Referring to the ad, Kristin VanOrman asked the actress if she had ever given the singer any personal or intimate gifts for Christmas. However, Gwyneth did not get to answer as her lawyer questioned the relevancy of Kristin’s question that was sustained by Judge Kent Holmberg.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s similar countersuit decision for $1 prompted the plaintiff’s attorney to ask her whether her request was related to her friendship with Taylor. Kristin VanOrman inquired:

"Remember me asking you, is it symbolic and you said yes it is, and I asked you as well, well you learned about that through Taylor Swift, because she asked for $1 in symbolic damages, right?"

Gwyneth replied:

"I think I said at that point that I had not been familiar with it but I since am."

Kristin questioned if it was accurate for Paltrow to countersue Terry for $1 and also pay her legal expenses. Gwyneth replied that she is asking for a dollar for herself and the reimbursement of the attorneys’ fees, which are two separate things. When Kristin asked Gwenyth Paltrow whether or not it could be a substantial amount of money, the actress replied with “potentially.”

The 2016 ski accident in Utah

The collision took place on the first day of Gwyneth’s trip to Deer Valley Resort in February 2016. Her children, Apple and Moses, were taking ski lessons. The actress said she was keeping an eye on them while going for a ski run herself.

Gwyneth then asserted that Terry skied directly into her back and they both tumbled down. She described how the two skis suddenly came in between her skis, prompting her legs apart after which she felt a body pressing against her along with a strange grunting noise.

Terry Sanderson, a retired Army optometrist, sued Paltrow for $300,000. He accused the actress of not paying attention to her surroundings and crashing into him at Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

Terry claimed that the crash resulted in him suffering a concussion, a traumatic brain injury, and broken ribs. However, in her testimony, the Shakespeare In Love actress insisted that Terry was the one who toppled onto her.

The Ski Crash trial began on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Gwyneth Paltrow’s children, Apple and Moses, and her current husband, Brad Falchuk, are also expected to testify in court.

