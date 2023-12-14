“Halloween was October”: Lizzo gets trolled online after dressing up as the Grinch in new photos

In a surprising turn of events, renowned artist Lizzo found herself at the center of online scrutiny recently after sharing photos of her Halloween costume. The Grammy-winning singer, celebrated for her empowering messages and body positivity advocacy, chose to embrace the holiday spirit by dressing up as the iconic Dr. Seuss character, the Grinch.

The costume, a playful nod to the classic Christmas character known for his mischievous antics and eventual redemption, sparked an unexpected wave of criticism across various social media platforms.

The timing of her Halloween-inspired costume, during the holiday season, became a focal point for online trolls. The phrase "Halloween was October" trended alongside images of the singer donning Grinch attire.

Fan reaction (Image via X/@MinajQueenprint)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Halloween, traditionally observed on October 31, has long been an occasion for individuals to indulge in costume creativity. While uncommon, Lizzo's decision to extend the Halloween spirit into December could be interpreted as a playful attempt to inject some seasonal cheer into the later half of the year.

However, the internet, known for its swift and often unforgiving judgment, quickly seized upon the opportunity to criticize the singer's timing and choice of costume. Memes and comments flooded social media platforms, with some suggesting that the artist had missed the mark by not adhering to the conventional Halloween timeline.

Lizzo's backlash brings attention to the unwarranted hate some celebrities receive

Lizzo was told she was late on her costume (Images via X/@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo did not just wear the Grinch costume as a publicity stunt for social media. She wore it during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball that took place in Madison Square on December 8, 2023. The outfit was made to be a surprise, seeing as she first came out wearing a Ms. Clause outfit at the show. Before she revealed her secret outfit, she made a comment:

"Thank you so much, Jingle Ball. Thank you, MSG. I feel awful because I’ve actually been keeping a secret from you all. I’m not actually Mrs. Claus."

"I’m the Grinch," she said after revealing her secret outfit.

This incident raises broader concerns about public figures' expectations and the impact of online commentary. While social media allows for immediate communication, it also exposes individuals to scrutiny that extends beyond their professional efforts.

Lizzo's decision to celebrate in a way that brought her joy, even if out of sync with traditional timelines, reflects the need for authenticity in the face of societal expectations.

In conclusion, the singer's Grinch costume, while initially met with online trolling, ultimately became a platform for a larger conversation about the nature of celebrity criticism and the importance of staying true to oneself. As the holiday season unfolds, this incident serves as a reminder that creative expression should be celebrated, irrespective of its alignment with societal norms.