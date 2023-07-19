Hana Fawaz car accident: Tributes pour in as 22-year old passes away

Dearborn resident Hana Fawaz has tragically passed away. News publication OxGaps claimed that the 22-year-old died in a car accident. However, official sources have not confirmed the same. Her family recently took to social media to confirm her passing. Tributes poured in after the saddening announcement made its rounds online.

OxGaps reported that Hana Fawaz passed away on Monday, July 17. Dearborn’s official social media pages were the first to share the news of the youngster’s passing. In an Instagram post they wrote:

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Hana Fawaz, a 22-year-old resident of Dearborn, who tragically passed away last night… May her soul rest in peace, and may her family find strength and comfort during this difficult time.”

They also shared that a funeral service will be held at the Islamic Center of America.

Fawaz’s mother, Tina Fox-Fawaz also took to Facebook to announce that there will be a viewing from 4PM until 6PM. She also notified followers that women will be required to wear a scarf. She said- “There should be some there.”

A poster that shared details about Hana Fawaz’s funeral arrangements shared that there will be a viewing on Tuesday, July 18th from 4PM to 6PM and another viewing on Wednesday, July 19th between 10:30AM and 12PM at the Islamic Center of America. The burial will be held on Wednesday, July 19th at 12PM at the United Memorial Gardens- Plymouth.

The commemoration services will be held on Saturday, July 22 at 3PM in the Islamic Center of America.

Tributes pour in as Hana Fawaz unexpectedly passes away

Netizens took to social media to share their condolences with the grieving family. Many were shocked by the news. A few comments online read:

Hana Fawaz is the daughter of Mohamad Mostafa Fawaz and Tina Fox Fawaz. She was also the sister of Mostafa Fawaz and Alea Dulapa.

Specifics about her passing were unreleased by law enforcement. Information about her occupation and other details were unavailable at the time of writing this article.

Dearborn is not only mourning the loss of Fawaz but also Ahmed Nasserdine, a 28-year-old who was shockingly killed by unlicensed local dentist Zayed Albodour. The latter not only faces a murder charge but also one count of using firearm during the commission of a felony.