What did Raquel Welch die of? Cause of death revealed almost two months later

Raquel Welch’s cause of death was disclosed about two months after her demise on February 15, 2023. According to Page Six, her death certificate mentioned that she lived with Alzheimer's for several years and was at her residence when she suffered heart failure

Her family revealed at the time that she died from complications caused by a short illness. Welch was 82 years old at the time of death.

Well-known personalities from the entertainment industry paid tribute to her at the time, including Reese Witherspoon, who shared Welch’s picture and wrote:

“So sad to hear about Raquel Welch’s passing. I loved working with her on Legally Blonde. She was elegant, professional and glamorous beyond belief. Simply stunning. May all her angels carry her home.”

Raquel Welch was known for her role in One Million Years B.C.

Raquel Welch made her debut in the film industry with the 1964 drama film, A House Is Not a Home. This was followed by Roustabout the same year and A Swingin’ Summer in 1965.

Welch eventually gained recognition for her appearance as Cora Peterson in the 1966 science fiction adventure film, Fantastic Voyage. Despite being criticized for a few reasons, the film emerged as a box office success, grossing around $12 million. It featured Stephen Boyd, William Redfield, Donald Pleasance, Edmond O’Brien, Arthur O’Connell, and Arthur Kennedy in the lead roles.

Raquel Welch was also known for her appearance in the adventure fantasy film, One Million Years B.C. She had to wear a two-piece deer skin bikini in the film, which became the talk of the town. Her performance was equally praised by critics and the audience. She also took on roles in films including Bedazzled, Lady in Cement, The Beloved, Fuzz, The Three Musketeers, Chairman of the Board, and more.

Raquel Welch appeared in One Million Years B.C. (Image via Jason LaVeris/Getty Images)

Welch started her television career with regular appearances on the ABC variety show, The Hollywood Palace. She was cast in various other TV shows like McHale’s Navy, The Rogues, Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, Saturday Night Live, Evening Shade, and more.

She was also the author of a book titled The Raquel Welch Total Beauty and Fitness Program.

Alzheimer’s disease: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and more

According to the Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that is characterized by changes in the brain leading to deposits of certain proteins. It causes the brain to shrink and brain cells to die, which is a common cause of dementia.

A history of Alzheimer’s in the family and age could be risk factors for this disease. Those living with Down syndrome could also be diagnosed with it it. Other risk factors include mild cognitive impairment, head trauma, air pollution, excessive alcohol consumption, poor sleep patterns, smoking, high blood pressure, and more.

The disease can be prevented with regular exercise, following a diet consisting of fresh products, healthy oils, and foods low in saturated fat, following treatment guidelines to manage high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol, and avoiding smoking.

Poll : 0 votes