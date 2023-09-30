Happy Mondays Tour 2024: Tickets, dates, venues and more

The legendary Manchester band Happy Mondays has confirmed a 16-date UK tour scheduled for March and April 2024. The upcoming tour marks the band's first headline tour in five years, promising fans a nostalgic journey through the heart of '90s British music culture.

What makes this tour even more remarkable is the inclusion of very special guests and fellow '90s British music icons, Inspiral Carpets, and Stereo MCs. The tour is named The Been There Done That Tour and is a nod to the collective experience and incredible musical history of these three iconic acts.

Happy Mondays, led by the frontman Shaun Ryder, will be gracing the stage with the lineup of Bez, Rowetta, Mark Day, Gary Whelan, and Dan Broad. While Bez is known for his freaky dancing and percussion skills, Rowetta is known for the vocals, and Day for his guitar skills. Additionally, the band has Whelan on the drums with Broad on MD, guitar, and keys.

Together, they will deliver electrifying performances of the band's classic hits and their timeless tracks. These would include 4 Hour Party People, Step On, Hallelujah, Loose Fit, Judge Fudge, W.F.L., and Kinky Afro, among many others.

Tickets for the Happy Mondays’ Been There Done That Tour go on sale at 10 am on Friday, October 6, 2023, via Alt Tickets and also at the band's official website. Fans can also follow the band's social media accounts to stay updated on the tour.

Happy Mondays' tour will begin in Glasglow and end in Brighton

Happy Mondays will kick off the tour with their Glasgow concert, scheduled for March 14, 2024. After performing across multiple cities, the band will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Brighton on April 14, 2024.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

March 14, 2024 - Glasgow Barrowland

March 16, 2024 - Nottingham Rock City

March 22, 2024 - Newcastle O2 City Hall

March 23, 2024 - Cardiff Utilita Arena

March 24, 2024 - Bristol O2 Academy

April 04, 2024 - Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

April 06, 2024 - London Troxy

April 07, 2024 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion

April 11, 2024 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

April 12, 2024 - Sheffield O2 Academy

April 13, 2024 - Liverpool Mountford Hall

April 28, 2024 - Northampton Royal and Derngate

April 29, 2024 - Leeds O2 Academy

April 30, 2024 - Birmingham O2 Academy

April 31, 2024 - Bournemouth O2 Academy

April 14, 2024 - Brighton Dome

Happy Mondays' efforts served as a connection between the independent rock music scene in Manchester during the 1980s and the emerging UK rave culture. They blended elements of funk, house, and psychedelia to help establish the distinctive Madchester sound.

Their most successful period occurred when they released albums such as Bummed in 1988, Madchester Rave On in 1989, and Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches in 1990. The last one even went on to achieve platinum status in the UK. After disbanding in 1993, they've made several comebacks in the following decades.