‘Harry has an addiction to litigation’: Experts warn Duke of Sussex could face ‘financial ruin’ due to his court cases

British-Jamaican author and socialite Lady C calls out Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as having an "addiction to litigation." Lady C made the statement after news broke that he has been ordered to pay the publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid nearly £50,000 (more than $60,000) in legal fees. A judge issued this order on Monday, December 11, 2023, after the prince lost part of a High Court libel case.

In an interview with GB News on December 12, Lady Colin Cambell, famously known as Lady C, claims, "Harry needs to not only cut his losses with this case, but with his attitude to the press.” She also says that he "of his admission in the Spare, has an addiction to litigation. That’s a legal category called vexatious litigant."

Harry has an "addiction to litigation," claims Lady C (Image via Getty Images)

"Going nowhere except financial ruin": Prince Harry warned about the outcome of his many legal battles

In the aforementioned interview with GB News, Lady C was joined by royal author Phil Dampier, who claims the legal fees of nearly £50,000 is just a "drop in the ocean." He continued by saying:

“His legal fees must be racking up into hundreds of thousands if not millions. He has five or six court cases and any normal person would stop digging and realise this is going nowhere except financial ruin for him.”

In the same interview, Lady C stated:

“Harry needs to go into treatment and realise it’s one thing if the press defames you, it’s quite another thing to scratch around looking for all sorts of things trying to attack a free press when you are supporting the right to a press to be free.”

Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers Ltd. over an article published in February 2022

According to NBC News, the 39-year-old Duke of Sussex is suing Associated Newspaper Ltd. (ANL) over an article published in February 2022. The article wrote that he tried to "hide his efforts to retain publicly funded protection in the U.K. after leaving his role as a working member of the royal family."

His lawyers claim the original article was "libelous" stating it attacked "his honesty and integrity." ANL has counter-argued, saying the article was just an "honest opinion" meant to cause "no serious harm" to his reputation.

The Duke of Sussex Gives Evidence At The Mirror Group Newspapers Trial (Image via Getty Images)

In a written case order released to journalists on Monday, Judge Mathew Nicklin has ordered the Duke of Sussex to pay the legal fees of £50,000 by December 29. He also said that a three to four-day libel trial will be held between May 17 and June 21, 2024.

On December 8, 2023, Judge Nicklin also ruled in the High Court in London that ANL has a "real prospect" of showing the statements used on Harry's behalf were "misleading."

He further stated:

"The defendant may well submit that this was a masterclass in the art of ‘spinning.'"

ANL is one of the three newspapers Prince Harry is suing for defamation and using unlawful means, like hacking phones to get private information regarding him and his family.