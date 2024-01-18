Has Alexis Tomacruz been found? Details surrounding the missing American woman ordeal in Paris explored

On the night of January 12, 2024, Alexis Tomacruz, an American national traveling across France, went missing in Paris. The 30-year-old woman took a trip to the French capital in late December 2023 and had plans to stay there till the end of January, according to Altoon Mirror.

However, Alexis Tomacruz has reportedly been located as per online posts of her close friends and family. For instance, her aunt Laura Tomacruz first posted on January 16 on Facebook that her “cousin’s daughter” went missing in Paris.

She even requested people to circulate the message among their friends, family, and acquaintances in Paris. However, a few hours back, she updated the post, writing:

“SHE WAS FOUND AND IS SAFE!! SHE IS OK ACC. TO HER DAD [red heart emoji, smiling face with three hearts emoji, folded hand emoji].”

Likewise, Reddit user u/dingus_yinzer who also posted on the r/paris community page on the platform updated her post saying, “ALEXIS HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS SAFE.”

Under the post which was titled, “MISSING PERSONS – Alexic Tomacruz – American traveler in Paris – ANY INFO PLEASE CONTACT PARIS POLICE,” the Reddit user also thanked everyone for their “love, support, and assistance,” and asked people to provide Alexis and her family “privacy” during this time.

All you need to know about Alexis Tomacruz and her disappearance in Paris

According to Altoon Mirror, Alexis Tomacruz is a native of Ebensburg, Pennsylvania who went missing in Paris last Friday. Sources cite that she was last in contact with her friends around 11 pm local time, following which she disappeared without a trace.

Over the weekend, when none of her family and friends heard from her, an official missing person report was filed with the Paris police. Her friends even told media outlets and social media platforms that Tomacruz’s phone was off and her social media accounts were inactive, both unusual for her.

As per the report copy obtained by the news outlet, Alexis is 5 foot, 2 inches tall, with brown eyes and hair, and is an American national having Filipino and Polish descent.

She also did not speak French, per her TikToker friend @andrewbriedis’ post. Eduexam Hub also reported that Tomacruz has a small shark outline tattoo on her left forearm.

The 30-year-old New York City resident traveled to Paris on December 30 and planned to stay through January, however, she went missing in between. She was staying in the 4th Arrondissement near Rambuteau and the Archives Nationales in the French capital.

An alumna of Pennsylvania State University, Alexis Tomacruz was visiting Paris to take a French course at the Accord Langues alongside English-speaking yoga classes.

Meanwhile, as per her official Facebook profile, she has been an intern at Shell and a former associate at PwC. She also worked as a customer service business process lead at 10x Genomics.

While Alexis Tomacruz has been found and is reported to be safe, as per several social media posts from friends and family, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance remain unknown to date.