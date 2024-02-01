Has Avatar 3 wrapped up filming? Plot, release window, and more explored 

Despite being released 13 years apart, James Cameroon’s two iterations of Avatar made history in multiple ways. The first movie, which was released in 2009, is often celebrated by fans as arguably the best-ever marriage of storytelling and visual effects.

The film went on to become the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record that remained unbroken until Avengers: Endgame saw Thanos finally being killed in 2019. Avatar 2 built on its past success by joining its prequel on the list of the highest-earning movies of all time. It currently stands third and finished with a whopping $2.433 billion at the box office.

Now, with the third iteration of the movie heading into post-production, fans are waiting with bated breath, as they inch closer to a release date announcement. 20th Century Studios have released a release window instead, with filming initially having wrapped up at the start of the year, before reshoots came up. Regardless, Avatar 3 is currently expected to be released around Christmas 2025.

Everything you need to know about Avatar 3

Initially slated for a December 2024 release, the movie's premiere had to be postponed by around 12 months due to the need for reshoots. While filming was initially reported to have concluded in early 2023, actor Stephen Lang recently shared a glimpse at the behind-the-scenes of the alleged reshoot.

This development was confirmed when the release date was shifted to December 2025, with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hollywood strikes also allegedly playing a role in the delay.

Regardless, Avatar 3 will pick things up exactly where Avatar 2 left them, with the saga expected to take on a whole different level in the third iteration. While both Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana are confirmed to be reprising their roles as Jake and Neytiri, the cast has, however, seen some changes.

They will be joined by a range of talented actors, including Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Stephen Lang. Of course, no details about the plot have been released so far, although fans will be well aware of how the second movie left more than enough scope for the story to continue.

Colonel Quaritch is seen revealing his commitment to revenge in the first movie, with Producer Jon Landau recently revealing how the entire Na’vi world will be seen in detail, including a range of different cultures and species on the planet. That, of course, is in addition to the promise of even better visual effects, set to take things up another few notches.

A narration change will also be seen in the franchise, with the third movie expected to be narrated by Lo'ak, instead of Jake, who served as the focal point of the first two movies. What’s more, according to recent reports, Avatar 4 has already started filming and is currently in the principal photography stage.

This means Cameroon and his team might already be close to concluding the post-production processes for Avatar 3. It may also potentially suggest a preponement of the release from December 2025. However, this is a phenomenon that is almost unheard of in the world of Hollywood.