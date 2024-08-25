"Has a history of stealing phrases"- Internet slams Jefferson Bates as he files trademark for Jools LeBron's 'demure' catchphrase

TikTok influencer Jools LeBron whose recent catchphrase “very mindful, very demure” got everyone on the internet obsessed with it, shared a video in tears on Saturday. The Chicago resident wrote in the video subtext:

"When you didn’t trademark fast enough"

Jools, who identifies as a transwoman, told her followers as she broke down in tears that she had high hopes for trademarking her catchphrase and using the monetary benefit from the ordeal to help her family and also afford her transition.

Before Jools' latest revelation, a TMZ report dated August 23, revealed that a man named Jefferson Bates applied for a trademark of Jools' "very demure, very mindful". As per the obtained court documents, it listed the reason for trademarking as an intent to market, advertise, and promote.

As the news circulated online, one X (formerly Twitter) user accused the said Jefferson Bates of similar alleged wrongdoings in the past. With the username, @bossladyrel shared two screenshots from the official website of the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

It showed Bonnie L. Jarrett, a senior counsel at the NFL, had filed a trademark opposition against Jefferson Bates in April. The filing was done on the mark '#HTTC', an acronym that stands for "Hail to the Commanders", a song used by the NFL team Washington Commanders.

Netizens who quickly grew fond of Jools LeBron for her tuneful catchphrase expressed their anger at Jefferson Bates for allegedly stealing the content creator's originality. They further extended their support to Jools.

"We will NOT be buying any merch from anyone that isnt you love," one person wrote.

"About to boycott any merch I see with “Demure” on it since the proceeds aren’t going to Jools," another person said.

"I really hope Jools can challenge the trademark process!!!! They deserve to be able to sell merch! They made the word go viral. Period," one X user said.

"Nah this is soo unfair. She literally popularized this term…" another person commented.

People slammed Jefferson Bates for being greedy and hogging the claim on someone else's phrase for financial gain.

"What an evil person to steal someone else’s catchphrase and trademark it," one person said.

"Who’s this Jefferson bates?! He should come outside we just wanna talk," another person said.

"Someone should make a petition to fight for Jools," another netizen suggested.

"She shoulda trade marked that term as soon as it went viral," said one X user.

Washington man files trademark for Jools LeBron's "very mindful, very demure"

In the video posted on Saturday, Jools LeBron told her followers as she cried:

"I've just invested so much money and time into this. And I feel like I did it wrong...like I didn’t try hard enough."

She shared how much she had planned for her viral recognition:

"I wanted this to...do so much for...my family and like provide for my transition...and I just feel like I dropped the ball. I feel like I f***ed up and...someone else has it now. And I...don’t even know what I could have done better cuz I didn’t have the resource."

Previously in another TikTok video, Jools LeBron revealed how she suddenly found herself hosting events after her "demure" fame. The makeup influencer had planned to sell merch based on her viral catchphrase.

The person who filed the trademark application for Jools LeBron's "very mindful, very demure" reportedly listed an address in Washington but used a Nevada-based phone number.

Since Jools' government name is not publicly known, initially it was unclear if she was the Jefferson Bates who filed the trademark document. However, it is to be noted that Jools is currently based in Chicago, which does not match the residential address recorded on the trademark application.

Moreover, from Jools LeBron's latest TikTok video, it appears that the trademark was, indeed filed by someone else. However, not many details are known about the alleged person.

