Has Jose Castro from Akron been caught? Amber Alert for 4-year-old canceled after father allegedly shot mother

An Amber Alert in Akron, Ohio was canceled after a 4-year-old child, who officials claim was abducted by his father, was discovered safe Monday night.

The 4-year-old from Akron, who has been identified as Fabian Claudio-Castro, was kidnapped after his mother was shot by his father. About an hour after he was reported missing, Fabian was "returned unharmed" to Akron police.

Although the statewide Amber Alert has been canceled, the prime suspect, Jose Castro, has not yet been apprehended. He was believed to be driving a silver 2016 Kia Soul.

According to the Amber Alert, Castro is identified as a Hispanic male, age 24, standing at 5'9", with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Jose Castro is wanted for kidnapping and violent assault.

Circumstances surrounding the Akron boy's kidnapping explored

Suspect Name: Jose Castro

Suspect Description: Hispanic male, 24 years old, 5'9", 132lbs, black hair, brown eyes, last wearing white t-shirt and black shorts

On September 19, around 6:50 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the South Akron area where they discovered a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. According to witnesses who spoke to police, the boy's father allegedly shot the boy's mother before grabbing the young kid and fleeing the scene.

According to detectives, video from a nearby camera showed Jose Castro grab the child and leave in the victim's car.

According to authorities, the victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital and is currently reported to be in serious condition.

Police said that the child was brought over to officers unharmed about an hour after the Amber Alert went out. The circumstances of the child's homecoming were not made public.

What is an Amber Alert?

AMBER stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The Department of Justice (DOJ) states that an Amber Alert is a warning sent out when "a law enforcement agency finds that a child has been abducted" and is "in imminent danger."

According to the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention of the U.S. Department of Justice, almost 800,000 children in the country are reported missing every year, or roughly 2,000 per day.

Amber alert warnings are sent via radio, television, road signs, mobile phones, and other data-capable devices. Communities are immediately mobilized by the alarm to assist in the investigation and secure the return of an abducted child.

The Amber Alert was implemented in remembrance of Amber Hagerman, a young girl from Arlington, Texas, who was abducted and murdered in 1996. Local police and broadcasters in the Dallas-Fort Worth region decided to create "an early warning system" to aid in the recovery of kidnapped children and thus, the Amber Alert system was created.

According to the DOJ, all 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and 33 other nations use the Amber Alert system. Amber Alert's expansion across the country has had a significant influence on finding missing children. Fewer parents may experience the nightmare of child abduction as a result of the nationalization of Amber Alert.

