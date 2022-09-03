"A force in the Eastern Conference and beyond" - NBA insider describes the future for Cleveland Cavaliers, says they have a bunch of All-Star players and their chemistry will sustain for long

The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up to compete for the title in the forthcoming 2022-23 NBA season. The franchise has reportedly bolstered its roster with the inclusion of Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. While the franchise is yet to officially announce the trade, 'The Forest City' fans are stoked with the news of the signing.

ESPN's NBA insider, Adrian Wojnarowski, seems to believe that the Cavs are a force to reckon with not just in the Eastern Conference but also in the entire league. He argued that the team could have as many as four young All-Star caliber players in their ranks going into the upcoming season.

He strongly believes that the franchise can compete favorably, stating that they have good chemistry and are 'built to be really good.' With the bulk of the team being young, Wojnarowski predicted that the franchise will be able to compete for a long time.

"This is a team that may have as many as four All-Star caliber players and they're young," Wojnarowski said. "[They're] not only going to be really good now, they are built to be really good for a very long time. A force in the Eastern Conference and beyond."

Get Up @GetUpESPN



"This is a team that may have as many as four All-Star caliber players and they're young. [They're] not only going to be really good now, they are built to be really good for a very long time." @wojespn says the Cavs are a "force in the Eastern Conference and beyond""This is a team that may have as many as four All-Star caliber players and they're young. [They're] not only going to be really good now, they are built to be really good for a very long time." .@wojespn says the Cavs are a "force in the Eastern Conference and beyond" 😤"This is a team that may have as many as four All-Star caliber players and they're young. [They're] not only going to be really good now, they are built to be really good for a very long time." https://t.co/rDOdj3AFn1

Wojnarowski also stated that Mitchell has been in communication with his soon-to-be teammates. The analyst predicted that the guard could be a game changer for the franchise and shared that he is happy and keen on commencing his journey with the Cavs.

How did the Cleveland Cavaliers fare in the 2021-22 NBA Season?

Jarrett Allen #31 of the Cleveland Cavaliers wins the tip off over Clint Capela #15 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 15, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Cavaliers were placed 8th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 44-38 record in the 2021-22 NBA season. They secured a spot in the play-in tournament.

Darius led the team in points, field goals, assists, 3-points and free throws. The franchise had nine players finishing the season with an average of over 10 points per game.

The Cavs anticipated making it to the playoffs but fell short against the Brooklyn Nets by 7 points and were faced with the Atlanta Hawks in a final attempt for a playoff spot. The Hawks finished the game with a 6-point differential in their favor.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 @sportingnews



The Hawks defeat the Cavs in the play-in tournament to clinch a playoff berth



They earn a No. 8 seed will now face the No. 1 seed Miami Heat Trae Young waved goodbye to the Cleveland crowdThe Hawks defeat the Cavs in the play-in tournament to clinch a playoff berthThey earn a No. 8 seed will now face the No. 1 seed Miami Heat Trae Young waved goodbye to the Cleveland crowd 👋The Hawks defeat the Cavs in the play-in tournament to clinch a playoff berth 👀They earn a No. 8 seed will now face the No. 1 seed Miami Heat 🔥 https://t.co/YtubsdCS7e

The franchise's new roster could see Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Mitchell leading the charge in the upcoming season. The Cleveland Cavaliers will aim to make their way to the playoffs with an Eastern Conference Finals fixture as a possible ceiling.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy