"Has no respect for other people's children" - Debate ensues as netizens react to Kylie Jenner wearing a latex outfit to pick up her kids from school

Socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is currently facing backlash for declaring that she would wear a low-cut latex outfit to pick up her children Stormi and Aire from school. In a video uploaded on Instagram and TikTok on March 17, 2025, the media personality wore the said dress in red and announced as part of a Q&A session:

“I would wear this outfit to the clerb… to pick up my kids from school… take business meetings…” she mentioned.

Kylie Jenner also answered a question that popped up on the screen reading, “Are the pieces comfortable?”

She responded, “This is the most comfortable latex I’ve ever put on my body.”

According to E Online, the skin-fitted dress with a low neckline, thin straps, and bodycon shape was part of her latest Khy × poster Girl collection of latex outfits. In the wake of Jenner’s remark that she would wear the gown to pick up her children from school, netizens are having diverse reactions.

For instance, X user @malcolmadamz commented under content creator Dom Lucre’s post.

“She clearly also has no respect for other people’s children,” the user wrote.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Dressing like that around kids is pure filth, no morals, no respect, just degeneracy,” a person wrote.

“She's just a typical attention addict. Give her zero attention and watch the chaos unfold,” one person wrote.

“Agree! Kylie Jenner's comment was tone-deaf and insensitive. Children shouldn't be exposed to overly s*xualized content, especially not in a school setting. Parents and influencers alike should prioritize kids' innocence and well-being. Let's promote wholesome values, not unnecessary explicitness,” wrote another.

Meanwhile, others defended Kylie Jenner in the ongoing debate.

“It's weird bc if she wasn't attractive, no one would mind. We need to stop hating on pretty women for just acting the same as everyone else,” a netizen wrote.

“She would, but she never has. from what we’ve seen thus far kylie has been a spectacular mother and dresses appropriately around her children,” another netizen wrote.

“Her body. Her choice,” a fan wrote.

“Dressing like that around kids, gross. Dressing like that to go to any ADULT establishment, fine,” wrote another.

Kylie Jenner hasn’t responded to the backlash and trolling, at the time of writing.

More about Kylie Jenner’s brand-new latex wear

While talking about her upcoming latex collection, Kylie Jenner noted that her “favorite thing” about it was how it made her “feel,” adding she felt “very snatched” and “comfortable” in the outfit.

“It’s our s*xiest collection yet. We have the best latex and the reason I fell in love with the Poster Girl dresses is because I love how thin and comfortable our latex is. They make me feel happy and confident,” Jenner stated.

According to Us Magazine, Kylie also flaunted a black edition of the dress on social media with similar design.

Kylie Jenner shares her two kids Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3, with ex-partner and rapper, Travis Scott.

