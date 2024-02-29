“Hate a weak b*tch”: Olivia Kaiser angers The Challenge fans during reunion special

The Challenge season 39, Battle for a New Champion aired its season finale last week and returned this week with part one of the reunion special. During the segment, which aired on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, fans saw most of the cast gather as they went over and deliberated about what happened in the latest season.

One of the biggest takeaways from the episode was the discussion around Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser's unexpected feud that featured heavily in the season. During season 39, fans saw Olivia choose her alliance over her friend more than once and send her in elimination against her other two friends, Kyland and Horacio.

The reunion special was an emotional one for Nurys and Olivia as both of them teared up while discussing their old friendship and the aftermath of the fight. Fans of the show flocked social media to react to the segment and were angry with Olivia for doing Nurys wrong. One person, @LLCOOLFUZZ wrote on X:

"I will never like Olivia. She could've single handedly changed the entire final. smfh. Hate a weak b*tch."

The Challenge season 39 fans slam Olivia Kaiser in reunion part 1

The Challenge Battle for a New Champion aired part 1 of the reunion special on Wednesday. During the segment, the cast sat down with Maria Menounos as they discussed what went on during season 39.

The television presenter asked Olivia Kaiser, who first appeared in the franchise as Horacio's teammate, in season 38, about his relationship with Nurys, whom she had a falling out with.

"I never thought that they would be compatible. We had so many conversations where she was like, 'He just doesn't give me enough, he doesn't give me enough.' It was like, are they gonna be able to meet in the middle and make it work for each other?"

"You were never happy. You were the biggest f*cking hater...Every time I had the opportunity to talk to my quote-unquote 'best friend', everything that came out of her mouth was negative. 'Oh, Nurys, you could do better.' Asked you for advice, and every time, her advice was never, 'Oh, you guys can work this out.' It was literally always negative."

Later in the episode, Horacio was also asked about the situation. The Challenge season 39 contestant was asked whether he was "stuck" between Olivia and Nurys. He said he wasn't a "peacemaker." He added that if he had to fix his relationship with Olivia, it would be on the side.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Olivia once more as they blamed her for fighting Nurys Mateo.

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with pt. 2 of the reunion special.