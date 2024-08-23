"Have to be a special kind of heart-less mutant" - Ana Navarro slams Ann Coulter for mocking Tim Walz's son over DNC moment, Rosie O'Donnell joins

Ana Navarro, The View’s co-host, recently criticised Ann Coulter’s comments, and bashed her for calling Harris' running mate, Tim Walz’s son “weird.” The whole fiasco happened after Coulter reposted a video of Tim Walz’s 17-year-old special needs child, Gus, crying tears of joy as his father delivered the speech at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Posting a screenshot of Ann Coulter’s now-deleted post, Ana Navarro slammed the author and wrote on Instagram:

“Jesus. What a*s-wipes. Of course, Republicans and Trumpers on social media taking shots at Gus Walz. You have to be a special kind of heartless mutant to attack a 17-year-old special needs kid -not involved in politics- for the simple act of expressing love for his father.”

She continued by explaining the condition that Gus Walz suffers from, and wrote:

“Gus Walz is neurodivergent. He has ADHD, anxiety, and a nonverbal learning disorder. Children and teens like Gus can have trouble regulating their emotions in social settings. I don’t and won’t attack Barron Trump. As far as I’m concerned, he’s out-of-bounds. They need to leave Gus Walz the fu*k alone."

As Tim Walz, the Democratic VP candidate delivered a speech on Wednesday, the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, his son, Gus was seen getting emotional after seeing his father on the stage. During Walz’s address, Gus was also seen sobbing and exclaiming “That’s my dad!”

“Cruel coulter - pure evil”- Rosie O'Donnell joins Ana Navarro and slams Ann Coulter’s for her comments about Tim Walz's son

Ann Coulter has been under fire ever since she mocked Tim Walz’s son, Gus, who has a learning disability. After Ana Navarro slammed Ann for her remarks, Rosie O’Donnell also joined her and commented on another former The View co-host, Star Jones' post. Jones wrote:

"There is a special place in Hell for adults who bully Children. God does not like ugly ... and he ain't too fond of vile and disgusting women who use their vast platform to vilify the vulnerable. #DoBetter. I said what I said!"

Rosie joined Ana Navarro and commented on Jones' post about Ann Coulter and said:

“Cruel Coulter- Pure evil.”

As several people lashed out at Ann for her rude and mean remarks, she deleted her post and offered clarification on deleting the tweet. While Coulter did not make an apology for her comments, she stated in another post:

“I took it down as soon as someone told me he’s autistic, but it’s Democrats who go around calling everyone weird thinking it’s hilariously funny.”

On the other hand, along with Ana Navarro, Michelle Obama, the former first lady of the USA also joined the discussion and claimed how she was “touched to see Gus Walz’s joy.” Sharing the video, she tweeted:

“I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad Tim Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus. Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives."

While many on social media are now demanding an apology from Ann Coulter, she stood strong to her ground and stated clearly that she was on vacation, and did not remove her post due to public pressure.

