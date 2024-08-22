Who is April Reign? Journalist slams ‘The View’ host Ana Navarro for fixing Barack Obama's tie

Nicaraguan-American political strategist, commentator, and host Ana Navarro hosted the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 2024 on Tuesday, August 20 at the United Center, Chicago. Following the event, she took to X and posted two pictures of herself and Barack Obama from the evening.

One showed her seemingly fixing the former President’s tie, as they shared a conversation. The other one had Ana Navarro and Mr. Obama sharing friendly pecks on each other’s cheeks, as she held on to her pet poodle (Chacha) in her lap.

“Somebody had to fix his tie. So, Chacha and I pitched in” she captioned her post.

The post went viral soon after and caught the attention of media strategist April Reign, who reposted it with the caption:

“Girl, delete this. You are not that somebody, or whatever Aaliyah said. You know this is out of bounds, which is why you locked the responses.”

In a follow-up comment under the post, she went on to add:

“Because what you NOT gon do is imply YOU needed to fix his tie, when Michelle was right around the corner in the green room. You and your purse dog need to remember your place, and it’s not within tie distance of our POTUS. Like literally how dare you.”

Notably, Ana Navarro did limit the replies to her tweet but has so far not responded to April.

For the unversed, April Reign is a media strategist as well as a diversity and inclusion advocate, well-known for creating the movements and viral hashtags #OscarsSoWhite and #NoConfederate in 2015.

All you need to know about April Reign amid her viral criticism of Ana Navarro

Media Strategist April Reign challenged the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its lack of representation of people of color in the 87th Oscars nominations. #OscarsSoWhite is often regarded as “the hashtag that changed the Oscars.”

#NoConfederate highlighted the unequal representation of people of color in Hollywood. Both hashtags stayed relevant for two years in a row, until 2016, when the AMPAS unanimously voted to diversify its membership across all gender identities, ethnicities, and more.

Before rising to fame with the viral Twitter hashtags, April Reign worked as a campaign finance lawyer for over 15 years at the Federal Election Commission (FEC) but later resigned in 2014 after they violated the Hatch Act. Over the years, she has also worked as the CEO of Reignstorm Ventures, an organization she founded to advocate against the lack of representation of marginalized communities in the fields of technology and art.

As per her LinkedIn profile, in 2019, she also joined cosmetics brand Sephora as an equity advisor to tackle the issue of ethnic bias. The following year, she collaborated with Overture Global to launch a digital content studio Ensemble, focused on creating content for and by people of color.

The Newark native who grew up in Texas, Louisiana, and Georgia, and got her college and law degrees from the University of Texas is now also a public speaker, strategist, and diversity and inclusion consultant for academic institutions, media networks, studios, companies, and more.

In brief, exploring Ana Navarro’s involvement at the DNC 2024

Ana Navarro is a CNN and ABC News commentator, GOP strategist, and the co-host of the daytime talk show The View. She was chosen as the first host for DNC 2024 and hosted its sophomore day.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for 25 years and Kamala for about seven. Kamala and I, it’s not a political friendship. It’s a genuine friendship. We’ve laughed together. We’ve cried together. We have cussed together. We have danced together,” the 52-year-old told Variety following the convention.

She further added that she was supposed to do Kamala Harris’ night, but later the schedule was changed to suit all her fellow hosts including Tony Goldwyn, Mindy Kaling, and Kerry Washington. Besides the DNC 2024, Ana Navarro was also present at the after-party in Chicago which included John Legend’s performance.

The former Republican and now a vocal Donald Trump critic wrapped up by saying that her dog Chacha played the role of an “emotional support poodle” for the whole convention, and was petted by the likes of Doug Emhoff and Barack Obama.`

