 "Having kids is probably more important to me than anything": Dakota Fanning opens up on life and acting 

Dakota Fanning recently opened up about her career and life outside of work, including motherhood. In an interview with PORTER (Net-A-Porter) magazine published on April 1, 2024, the actress shared:

"Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull."

The 30-year-old added that she did not know when she would settle down or if she would continue acting once she started a family, but that she was “trying to take advantage of the adventures now.”

During her latest chat with PORTER, Dakota Fanning claimed that having children is “more important” to her than working. The 30-year-old also spoke about her growth as an actor as she stated:

“Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don’t really know who I would be without it. But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice… I still have these check-ins with myself to make sure I’m enjoying it. If you can still find the light in moments that are tough, then you’re still enjoying it."

Dakota continued:

"I'm trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I'm scared to do because — God willing — one day, it won't be as easy."

Dakota Fanning told the magazine that although she began as a child actress, she is now advocating for herself as an adult. Fanning added that she is grateful to have grown up in a world without social media yet being in the spotlight.

Talking about the challenges of being a child artist today, she mentioned:

“It’s such a different experience. I hate to reduce it to social media, but that’s the biggest societal difference – and I think we’re still figuring out how to use it in the right way. I’m grateful I didn’t have to contend with that; there was already enough going on.”

The Equalizer 3 actress said that she now uses social media “in a fun way” and tries not to take herself "too seriously.” She emphasized that her goal is to strike a balance between sharing too much and not sharing at all.

Dakota Fanning also went on to share the experience of filming her latest Netflix thriller show titled Ripley in Europe, especially during the pandemic. She recalled being away from her family and friends for months:

“I like being alone and I don’t mind getting acclimated to a place, but I felt really lonely in a specific way. I felt like I was trapped. I’m sure other people can relate… It wasn’t a unique experience, but I definitely went through a rollercoaster on this."

However, the actress added that she is now feeling both “rewarded and satisfied” having seen the eight-part, black-and-white series. Calling the experience "different," Dakota said that the months of “internal work” was all “worth it."

During the interview, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress also reminisced about her 30th birthday, which was on February 23, saying it was “a party” like never before. She added how the late twenties were a bit difficult to handle and turning 30 "felt so light.”

“I feel happier and more conscious of what I have, rather than what I don’t have. I know who I am, and the people who know me, know who I am, and that’s really all that matters. But there is something about saying that at 30 that feels different to saying it at 28."

While Dakota Fanning hasn’t started a family of her own yet, she has a goddaughter and is close to her younger sibling, actress Elle Fanning. The sister duo often attend red-carpet events together, such as the New York Tastemakers in March 2024, where Dakota was accompanied by Elle to promote Ripley.

Likewise, when Elle made her Broadway debut in December 2023 with the play Appropriate, Dakota was in the front row on opening night cheering for her sister. They also co-host a podcast called One Click and have a production company named Lewellen Pictures. Dakota Fanning added:

“It’s been fun to move into podcasts and documentaries, to focus on growing a diverse portfolio of projects as much as growing our acting careers."

When asked about the sisters appearing on-screen together, Dakota Fanning said that the project has to be "right” as their family is “very ceremonial about firsts.” She concluded by reiterating that she wanted to carve out important things in life and didn’t want to be “consumed” by her profession and miss out on “all the other stuff.”