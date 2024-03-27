Is Netflix's Ripley a limited series? Details explored

Netflix's Ripley marks the return of the talented Mr. Ripley as the limited series premieres on the streaming giant in April. Created by the Oscar-winning writer-director Steven Zaillian and based on Patricia Highsmith's crime novel, Tom Ripley was first seen on screen as portrayed by Matt Damon.

Andrew Scott will be taking the lead role in the eight-part series alongside Johnny Flynn as Dickie Greenleaf and Dakota Fanning as Dickie’s girlfriend, Marge Sherwood. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A wealthy man hires down-on-his-luck grifter Tom Ripley to travel to Italy to urge his vagabond son to return home; Tom's acceptance of the job is the first step in a life of deceit, fraud and murder."

The limited series consisting of eight episodes airs on April 4, 2024, on Netflix.

How many episodes will Ripley have?

Netflix's Ripley will be airing all of its eight episodes directed and written by the Academy Award winner Steven Zaillian on April 4, 2024. The limited series was originally made by Showtime but acquired by Netflix and moved to the platform in February 2023.

The new adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novels by Steven Zaillian (Schindler's List, All the King's Men, and The Irishmen) will be in black and white. The trailer released on March 2024 gives viewers a peek into the life of the leading con man living in 1960s New York. As described in the official trailer:

"Tom is one of those people who takes advantage of people. He's taking advantage of Dickie. I have no idea what you're talking about."

The show is set in Italy as Tom is hired by a wealthy industrialist to convince his son and heir to his shipbuilding company, Dickie Greenleaf, to return home.

Who is in the cast of Ripley?

The BAFTA Television Award winner, Andrew Scott (Sherlock), will be playing the leading role in the upcoming American psychological thriller. Upon the announcement of the cast details, Andrew Scott spoke to Vanity Fair as the first look for the show was released back in December 2023. He shared:

"I feel like you’re required to love and advocate for your characters, and your job is to go, Why? What’s that? You don’t play the opinions, the previous attitudes that people might have about Tom Ripley. You have to throw all those out, try not to listen to them, and go, Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character."

Scott will be accompanied by the Stardust actor Johnny Flynn, as he takes on the role of Dickie Greenleaf. This character is the heir of a shipbuilding company who flees to Italy to escape the watchful nature of his parents.

Marge Sherwood is to be played by the American actress Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). The English singer, songwriter, and actor Eliot Sumner (No Time to Die) plays the role of Freddie Miles while Maurizio Lombardi (Princess) appears as Inspector Pietro Ravini.

The Italian actor Margherita Buy from Volare and Primetime Emmy Award winner John Malkovich (Death of a Salesman) take upon undisclosed roles in the supporting cast.

Stay tuned for the premiere of the show on Netflix on April 4, 2024.