'He actually said this?': Tucker Carlson sparks outrage by saying "every leader kills people" when asked about Alexei Navalny's death

Tucker Carlson defended his decision not to question Russian President Vladimir Putin about the allegations of the Kremlin ordering assassination of political dissidents. Carlson made his comment days before the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday, February 16.

The former Fox News host attended the World Government Summit in Dubai on Monday, February 12. During a conversation at the event, Carlson was asked about his interview with Putin dated February 6.

Egyptian journalist Emad el-Din Adeeb asked Carlson why he never asked Putin about the jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny. Tucker Carlson replied that he did not ask about things "every other American media outlet talks about." He also said "every leader kills people".

"Every leader kills people. Some kill more than others. Leadership requires killing people. Sorry, that's why I wouldn't want to be a leader."

Carlson faced widespread criticism and backlash on the internet for his comments after Alexei Navalny's death in a Russian prison. Users criticized him for defending Putin. X user @MatthewSpira said:

"Thought that was a joke when I first heard it, he actually said this?"

Tucker Carlson faced widespread criticism for his comments following Navalny's death

Protestors Rally at Russian Embassy In Washington DC After Death Of Navalny (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Netizens criticized and called out Tucker Carlson for his comments regarding Putin's actions and his justifications behind not asking him uncomfortable questions. He faced criticism after the alleged political assassination of Alexei Navalny.

Users said that Carlson is "hitting rock bottom" and enquired how he would react if it were his family who were "murdered".

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Users on X also said that Carlson is "an enemy of the United States" and "not American."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How did Tucker Carlson defend Vladimir Putin?

Egyptian journalist Emad el-Din Adeeb asked Tucker Carlson in the Dubai summit why he didn't ask Putin about the jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the upcoming presidential elections in Russia and the alleged political assassinations.

“It’s not for me to give you a lecture about that, but you should challenge some ideas. For instance, you didn’t talk about freedom of speech in Russia, you did not talk about [Alexei] Navalny, about assassinations, about restrictions on opposition in the coming elections.”

In his response, Tucker Carlson said he "didn't talk about the things that every other American media outlet talks about." Adeeb further questioned him about his reasons. Carlson explained that it was because "those are covered".

"Because those are covered and because I have spent my life talking to people who run countries in various countries and have concluded the following: that every leader kills people, including my leader."

Carlson also spoke about the "press restrictions" in the United States and that he's lived it. He also compared the censorship in Russia and the United States.

“And I’ve done this for 34 years and I know how it works and there’s more censorship in Russia than there is in the United States but there is a great deal in the United States."

According to Tucker Carlson, at one point people should decide which country or its system works for them. He mentioned that he wanted to know Putin's views on the matter and that it was "the whole point."