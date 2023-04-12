"He can do it": Return to Amish fans impressed by Kenneth's determination to play basketball

Return to Amish season 7 episode 5 aired on TLC on Tuesday, April 11, at 10:00 pm ET. The episode featured Kenneth, a member of the old-order Amish community, playing basketball against an experienced player with three years of training. The former's family does not support his interest in playing the sport professionally as the Amish community does not allow such recreational activities.

His goal of living in the "English world" is to become the the first Amish college basketball player. In the episode, Kenneth was seen impressing the coach with his skills. He told him that his parents were not supportive of his goal and that he had no TV, so could not even watch the matches, and had to call a landline number every time he wanted to know the score of a big match.

Initially, he grew frustrated with the different challenges the coach was giving him to check his skill set but was able to improve his game by the end of the session. The coach wanted to know his college plans, but Kenneth said that he had not made up his mind yet.

He did not reveal that he had just studied till 8th grade and did not have a high school diploma. Kenneth's friend felt that he did not tell the coach about the same as it was "embarrassing."

Kenneth, who is 20 years old, was nervous about playing against someone who was much more experienced than him but was able to get some balls in the hoop. The coach was impressed by this and felt that Kenneth really stepped up his game. Return to Amish viewers were also happy to see him trying hard to play basketball professionally and encouraged him on Twitter.

"My pure angel": Return to Amish viewers root for Kenneth and praise him for his game

Kenneth started playing basketball at just 5-6 years old after seeing his brothers, who are now married and have not moved out of the Amish community. However, Kenneth wants to step out into the outer world and make a name for himself in the sport.

He was exhausted after playing and after working out but decided to make plans for what he needed to do now to step up his game. Return to Amish shared on Twitter that Kenneth could get a GED while playing the sport professionally, and many also praised him for his dedicated game against a trained player.

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 That's crazy! He's talking college and never graduated h.s. The Amish got these ppl F up!! #ReturnToAmish That's crazy! He's talking college and never graduated h.s. The Amish got these ppl F up!! #ReturnToAmish

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Kenneth was really competitive in his basketball game against JR!! Can’t believe he’s already talking about college plans with Coach T when he hasn’t graduated from high school! #ReturnToAmish Kenneth was really competitive in his basketball game against JR!! Can’t believe he’s already talking about college plans with Coach T when he hasn’t graduated from high school! #ReturnToAmish 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🏀🏀🏀

TV Shows Ace @TVShowsAce

While he studies for his GED Kenneth can run rec basketballWhile he studies for his GED #ReturnToAmish Kenneth can run rec basketballWhile he studies for his GED #ReturnToAmish

Angela✌️☮️ @Angerlaa It never occurred to me that he wouldn't be able to watch basketball on TV and never saw it! Wow, I would love to watch him watch it for the first time #ReturnToAmish It never occurred to me that he wouldn't be able to watch basketball on TV and never saw it! Wow, I would love to watch him watch it for the first time #ReturnToAmish

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Have to give it to Kenneth for his determination to play basketball professionally!! #ReturnToAmish Have to give it to Kenneth for his determination to play basketball professionally!! #ReturnToAmish 🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🏀🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾

Recap of Return to Amish season 7 episode 5

This week, Rose and Johnny tried to solve their fight over the former wearing a bathing suit in front of everyone. Johnny said that he was always taught to be modest, but Rose asked him to live differently in Florida than he did while living amongst the Amish community. Ada and Dennis flirted with each other in front of everyone.

The cast members were also shocked to see Dennis come out of Ada’s room in the morning, while Maureen decided to go back to Danny.

Return to Amish airs on TLC every Tuesday at 10:00 pm ET.

