Meet the cast of Return to Amish season 7

After a two-year-long break, Return to Amish is back on TLC. The seventh season of the show will premiere on Tuesday, March 14 at 10 pm ET. Fans will be able to stream the show on the network's website and the Peacock streaming website.

The series will feature multiple returning cast members along with a few new ones as they explore the English world. After several adventures, they will decide whether to go back to the Amish community or stay back in the modern world.

Returning cast members of Return to Amish season 7: Johnny Detweiler, Rosanna Miller, and more

Jeremiah Raber

Jeremiah Raber, 43, was born in Ohio. He was adopted by his Amish parents, Aaron and Mystic Raber, when he was just 16 months old.

Jeremiah left the Amish community after he rose to fame in 2012. He started dating his Breaking Amish co-star Sabrina Burkholder the same year.

Jeremiah has three kids with his ex-wife Naomi Stutzman, whom he divorced in 2011. He married Carmela Mendez in April 2016, with whom he plans to have another kid.

In season 7 of Return to Amish, Raber will also encounter the harsh truth that his father might have died because of him.

Carmela Raber

Carmela Raber married Return to Amish star Jeremiah in 2016. She now wants to have a baby with him but is facing some fertility issues due to stress.

In the upcoming season, Raber will be seen getting jealous of her co-star Sabrina’s pregnancy. Also, she filed a restraining order against Jeremiah on March 10, 2022, claiming that he threatened to “knock her out” and expose her address.

Johnny Detweiler

Johnny has a daughter with Rosanna (Image via TLC)

Johnny is from Smock, Pennsylvania, and has a brother named Emanuel. Detweiler attended the Amish Private school and started working for Ex Amish Metal Roofing in April 2019.

He and another cast member, Rosanna Miller, are parents to a baby girl named Clara Rose. The trailer for season 7 shows he is afraid of losing his partner to the English world.

Rosanna Miller

Rosanna was a member of the Old Order Amish and was 18 years old when she was featured on Return to Amish 2020. She grew up in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and does not hold a GED degree.

She flew to Florida and did parasailing for the first time to experience the English world. By the end of the season, Rosanna had moved back home.

In August 2020, the young star was caught purchasing alcohol as a minor.

In the seventh season of Return to Amish, she will be seen dating Johnny Detweiler, with whom she had a baby girl in March 2022.

In the trailer, Rosanna can be seen debating whether to return to the English world while Johnny wants her to stay back.

Sabrina Burkholder

Sabrina is a mother of six kids. She will welcome her sixth child with her ex-boyfriend Jethro Nolt in Return to Amish season 7.

She is from Pennsylvania and lost custody of her daughter Ariana in 2015 due to her heroin addiction. In 2016, an ex-Amish citizen was involved in a car accident when she was in the back seat. She later lost custody of her second daughter Oakley.

The new cast members of Return to Amish season 7

Daniel cannot have a plastic surgery because they are not allowed in his community (Image via TLC)

Daniel Miller

Daniel grew up in an Amish village. He somehow ended up consuming Drano when he was just 18 months old, which scarred his body and face. The community refused to let him have a plastic surgery after that because of some cultural beliefs.

Now he is a taxi driver for the Amish people. He has dated Maureen Byler in the past, but it is unknown if the two are still together.

Daniel has a daughter with his ex, Rose Spangler.

Fanny Schmucker

Will Fanny leave her people? (Image via TLC)

Not much is not about Fanny’s personal life. She is from the Old Order Amish and according to the trailer of Return to Amish, she will be shunned by her community after being caught with her cell phone.

Kenneth Detweiler

Kenneth wants to play basketball but the community rules might stop him (Image via TLC)

20-year-old Kenneth Detweiler is a member of the Old Order Amish community. He wants to become the first Amish person to play basketball at college level. However, the sport is not allowed in the community so he might have to leave his hometown to explore the English life.

Return to Amish will air on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

