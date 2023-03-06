"You guys are way too easily offended": Target boys clothes controversy triggers online debate 

A TikTok user is getting relentlessly slammed across social media platforms after dissing Target’s boys’ clothing collection. The platform user claimed that the retail corporation was attempting to make young boys “look like girls” with the colorful shirts they were selling. Netizens have since taken to multiple apps to troll the TikToker relentlessly.

Recently, a TikTok user was heavily criticized online for clinging on to traditional gender norms when it came to clothing. Platform user @goddess_domoo posted a video where she asked a Target employee where they kept boys' clothing. While looking at a selection of t-shirts which were red, yellow, beige and pink in color, the TikToker asked with disappointment:

“This is the boys section? Wow… wow! Is this the boys section too? You got to be kidding me.”

End Wokeness @EndWokeness “This is the boys section? Wow.”



They are pushing this agenda on our children. Wake up. “This is the boys section? Wow.”They are pushing this agenda on our children. Wake up. https://t.co/eZJC7NBhVh

The graphic t-shirts showed rainbows, patterns and dolphins with flowers on their eyes which seemed to disappoint the TikToker. The text in the video also read:

“Pushing the agenda to make our boys look like girls against our will is just sick”

In the video, @goddess_domoo proceeded to move to another section where they kept boys' clothing as well. While pointing towards a pair of blue t-shirts, with one of them including the word- “dad” on it, the TikToker said with glee- “Hey! We got a boys shirt.”

The TikToker then showed viewers another section of the store which kept clothing for boys as well. While pointing towards Hawaiian shirts and a pair of green sweatpants with pink designs on it, the TikToker stated with disappointment that they were still in the boys section.

The TikToker also showed a pink onesie and other pastel colored pieces in the boys section and said:

“Now if this ain’t pushing an agenda, I don’t know what it is. This is sick. Target, do better.”

She ended the video by pointing towards two mannequins of a boy and a girl and stated that Target was trying to make the boy look like his sister.

At the time of writing this article, the video which was shared on Twitter user End Wokeness’ page received 4.3 million views and over 33.8k likes.

Netizens react to the TikToker claiming that Target is trying to push an “agenda”

Internet users were flabbergasted to see the TikToker attempt to place blame on Target for “pushing the agenda” of making young boys want to look like girls.

Many were displeased to see the TikToker seemingly claim that colorful clothing was feminine for boys. While criticizing the TikToker for her narrow thinking, many brought earlier fashion trends to her knowledge. Several netizens revealed that men’s fashion in the 90s included brightly colored clothing pieces. Others also noted that kids should wear whatever they like. A few reactions to the viral video read:

SerStakeAlot.eth @NicoxScotti @EndWokeness Who gon tell em they can shop somewhere else @EndWokeness Who gon tell em they can shop somewhere else https://t.co/0M03yJCQ7w

☆ ʲ ᵘ ˡ ᵉ ˢ ☆ @mrs_socialista



I know which of those two things I'd feel threatened by (hint: it's not the clothes) @EndWokeness Colorful clothing seems like way less of a problem than a visibly agitated adult with a camera lurking in the children's department at Target.I know which of those two things I'd feel threatened by (hint: it's not the clothes) @EndWokeness Colorful clothing seems like way less of a problem than a visibly agitated adult with a camera lurking in the children's department at Target.I know which of those two things I'd feel threatened by (hint: it's not the clothes)

Daniel Summers, MD @WFKARS @EndWokeness I know this will come as a shock, so please be sure there’s a fainting couch and a snifter of brandy at the ready, but you do not actually have to buy these things. You are free to leave the store at any time having not purchased these items. Sorry if this is news to you. @EndWokeness I know this will come as a shock, so please be sure there’s a fainting couch and a snifter of brandy at the ready, but you do not actually have to buy these things. You are free to leave the store at any time having not purchased these items. Sorry if this is news to you.

Bob Cesca @bobcesca_go @EndWokeness Where's the law that says you have to buy these clothes? Including the internet, there are literally hundreds of options for clothing retailers. Also, men and boys have been wearing Hawaiian shirts since the 1940s -- many of those men and boys were fighting in World War II. @EndWokeness Where's the law that says you have to buy these clothes? Including the internet, there are literally hundreds of options for clothing retailers. Also, men and boys have been wearing Hawaiian shirts since the 1940s -- many of those men and boys were fighting in World War II.

Kevin M. Kruse @KevinMKruse @EndWokeness I’m so sorry this vicious assault happened to you and I hope you’re able to stop crying soon. @EndWokeness I’m so sorry this vicious assault happened to you and I hope you’re able to stop crying soon.

Darryl Wharton-Rigby ダリル・ワートン-リグビー @whartonrigby @EndWokeness You do know that historically pink was initially a color for boys. So this is reverting back to its original meaning. Colors really don’t have a gender. @EndWokeness You do know that historically pink was initially a color for boys. So this is reverting back to its original meaning. Colors really don’t have a gender.

In 2015, Target announced that it was taking steps to move towards gender neutrality. After receiving backlash for their gender-based signages on toy building sets, they revealed that they would include signs which just read “kids” instead of “boys” and “girls.”

