“So irritating”: Tarek’s fans slam his wife Heather and compare her to Christina after watching Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and his second wife Heather Rae launched their show, The Flipping El Moussas, on Friday, March 3, 2023, on HGTV.

Fans were thrilled for Tarek to return to the network with a new real estate show. But they were left disappointed after watching the first episode as they were not impressed with the presence of Selling Sunset star, Heather.

Angie @flufferskitty So disappointed in Flipping with the El Moussa’s… I love Tarek and the work they show but his new wife (Heather) her little fake laugh is SO irritating. #FlippingElMoussas So disappointed in Flipping with the El Moussa’s… I love Tarek and the work they show but his new wife (Heather) her little fake laugh is SO irritating. #FlippingElMoussas

Episode 1 of The Flipping El Moussas 2023 featured the couple visiting new properties and putting them up for renovations before flipping them. The new parents were also seen talking about their personal lives on the show.

Fans compare Heather with Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina

Over the years, Tarek has gained many fans through his HGTV shows, including Flip or Flop, which also starred his first wife Christina Hall. Viewers praised the former couple’s show and expected something similar from The Flipping El Moussas.

However, Heather Rae’s presence didn’t impress Tarek’s fans and they slammed her and her voice on Twitter. Fans also compared the Selling Sunset star with Tarek’s first wife Christina.

Take a look at the their reactions:

Longtime28 @Longtime281 Love Tarek but the show would be much better if Wife#2 didn’t speak. Tarek knows what he’s doing, doesn’t need her 2 cents. #FlippingElMoussas Love Tarek but the show would be much better if Wife#2 didn’t speak. Tarek knows what he’s doing, doesn’t need her 2 cents.#FlippingElMoussas

she/her. esq. 👸🏽✨ @mouthyattorney #FlippingElMoussas Christina just used to sarcastically make fun of Tarek all episode 🤧. Heather is so much nicer to him Christina just used to sarcastically make fun of Tarek all episode 🤧. Heather is so much nicer to him 😭😭😭 #FlippingElMoussas

Maria DeVito @MariaDeVito1137 #FlippingElMoussas I wanted to like this show but Heather is SO annoying, I don't think I can even make it all the way through this first episode. I can't tell what I don't like more - the plastic fake blonde, how dumb she is, or the voice! Yeesh! #FlippingElMoussas I wanted to like this show but Heather is SO annoying, I don't think I can even make it all the way through this first episode. I can't tell what I don't like more - the plastic fake blonde, how dumb she is, or the voice! Yeesh!

*Tarek's other show was great.

#FlippingElMoussas @tarekelmoussa ... congratulations on the birth of their baby. I'm interested in flipping, not their personal "stuff." It's exhausting to hear.*Tarek's other show was great. @hgtv @tarekelmoussa ... congratulations on the birth of their baby. I'm interested in flipping, not their personal "stuff." It's exhausting to hear. *Tarek's other show was great.#FlippingElMoussas

BelFlo @Belflo I’d rather watch Christina. Miss her. I’ll watch reruns of her show instead. Imagine having a new show, new wife, new baby but all people can talk about is how your ex wife is so much better. Yikes.I’d rather watch Christina. Miss her. I’ll watch reruns of her show instead. #FlippingElMoussas Imagine having a new show, new wife, new baby but all people can talk about is how your ex wife is so much better. Yikes. 😬 I’d rather watch Christina. Miss her. I’ll watch reruns of her show instead. #FlippingElMoussas

Mrsjones🇨🇦🇺🇦 @Cajones0552 The voice of the wife is so annoying cannot stand her laugh too. It appears that men still love pretty dumb blond #FlippingElMoussas The voice of the wife is so annoying cannot stand her laugh too. It appears that men still love pretty dumb blond #FlippingElMoussas

Some fans also mentioned that the new show is similar to Flip or Flop:

Tatiana @Tatiii__ So, this is basically Flip or Flop, but with Heather instead of Christina. #FlippingElMoussas So, this is basically Flip or Flop, but with Heather instead of Christina. #FlippingElMoussas https://t.co/2ypUgdxJ1h

Charisma @CharismaFueled #FlippingElMoussas Can we just call this what is really is? Flip or Flop 2 with only difference being Tariq’s on a mini- Christina wife #2? Ridiculous. I respect Tariq remarrying & living his best life but @HGTV it is LITERALLY the same format. Miss me with this. I wont watch. #FlippingElMoussas Can we just call this what is really is? Flip or Flop 2 with only difference being Tariq’s on a mini- Christina wife #2? Ridiculous. I respect Tariq remarrying & living his best life but @HGTV it is LITERALLY the same format. Miss me with this. I wont watch.

The first episode, titled Our First Flip, aired on Thursday. The official synopsis read:

“Tarek and Heather begin their new journey as a flipping power couple as they take on a canyon home with panoramic views, but the dated construction and odd floor plan present some challenges. Also, Tarek and Heather share that they're expecting a baby!”

The episode featured the couple visiting a Canyon House-named property in Los Angeles, California. The property with a Hollywood sign view was worth $2,150,000. Heather and Tarek were seen renovating the house for buyers.

Tarek reveals the difference between The Flipping El Moussas and his past shows

The major difference between The Flipping El Moussas and his past shows, especially with Christina’s Flip or Flop, is Heather Rae El Moussa.

The new HGTV show is Tarek and Heather’s first solo together. The couple had earlier appeared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, where Tarek made several cameo appearances.

Speaking about the difference between his shows in an interview with E! News, Tarek said:

“One of the things that really makes our show different from past shows is the level of homes that we're doing. The homes are higher caliber, more high-end.”

He added:

“The Flipping El Moussas, yes, it's about the house itself. But outside of that, it shows people what it's like to run a house flipping operation. It shows you behind the scenes of what it looks like to run an actual business that's out there flipping houses.”

Heather further confirmed that the latest HGTV series will feature her pregnancy and her bond with Tarek and Christina’s children, Taylor and Brayden.

In the interview, Heather said:

“We've had a lot of fun doing this. We flipped 10 homes together. You see the love of our relationship shine through. You see us with the kids, you see the pregnancy, our families and us working together, which is really fun.”

The couple recently became parents to a baby boy named Tristian.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to HGTV every Thursday to watch a new episode of The Flipping El Moussas Season 1 at 8:00 pm ET.

