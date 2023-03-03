“So irritating”: Tarek’s fans slam his wife Heather and compare her to Christina after watching Flipping El Moussas

Tarek El Moussa and his second wife Heather Rae launched their show, The Flipping El Moussas, on Friday, March 3, 2023, on HGTV.
Fans were thrilled for Tarek to return to the network with a new real estate show. But they were left disappointed after watching the first episode as they were not impressed with the presence of Selling Sunset star, Heather.
Episode 1 of The Flipping El Moussas 2023 featured the couple visiting new properties and putting them up for renovations before flipping them. The new parents were also seen talking about their personal lives on the show.
Fans compare Heather with Tarek’s ex-wife, Christina
Over the years, Tarek has gained many fans through his HGTV shows, including Flip or Flop, which also starred his first wife Christina Hall. Viewers praised the former couple’s show and expected something similar from The Flipping El Moussas.
However, Heather Rae’s presence didn’t impress Tarek’s fans and they slammed her and her voice on Twitter. Fans also compared the Selling Sunset star with Tarek’s first wife Christina.
Take a look at the their reactions:
Some fans also mentioned that the new show is similar to Flip or Flop:
The first episode, titled Our First Flip, aired on Thursday. The official synopsis read:
“Tarek and Heather begin their new journey as a flipping power couple as they take on a canyon home with panoramic views, but the dated construction and odd floor plan present some challenges. Also, Tarek and Heather share that they're expecting a baby!”
The episode featured the couple visiting a Canyon House-named property in Los Angeles, California. The property with a Hollywood sign view was worth $2,150,000. Heather and Tarek were seen renovating the house for buyers.
Tarek reveals the difference between The Flipping El Moussas and his past shows
The major difference between The Flipping El Moussas and his past shows, especially with Christina’s Flip or Flop, is Heather Rae El Moussa.
The new HGTV show is Tarek and Heather’s first solo together. The couple had earlier appeared on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, where Tarek made several cameo appearances.
Speaking about the difference between his shows in an interview with E! News, Tarek said:
“One of the things that really makes our show different from past shows is the level of homes that we're doing. The homes are higher caliber, more high-end.”
He added:
“The Flipping El Moussas, yes, it's about the house itself. But outside of that, it shows people what it's like to run a house flipping operation. It shows you behind the scenes of what it looks like to run an actual business that's out there flipping houses.”
Heather further confirmed that the latest HGTV series will feature her pregnancy and her bond with Tarek and Christina’s children, Taylor and Brayden.
In the interview, Heather said:
“We've had a lot of fun doing this. We flipped 10 homes together. You see the love of our relationship shine through. You see us with the kids, you see the pregnancy, our families and us working together, which is really fun.”
The couple recently became parents to a baby boy named Tristian.
Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to HGTV every Thursday to watch a new episode of The Flipping El Moussas Season 1 at 8:00 pm ET.