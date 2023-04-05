"So happy": Return to Amish fans get emotional as Jeremiah and Dennis bond after a negative paternity test

Episode 4 of Return to Amish season 7, titled Come On, Maureen, aired on TLC this Tuesday, April 4, at 10 pm ET. The episode featured an emotional conversation between Jeremiah and Dennis as the two went fishing. Jeremiah thought that Dennis was his father for 25 years until a paternity test proved otherwise.

Jeremiah was adopted into an Amish family at the age of 1. Since then, he had issues connecting with the culture and thought that Dennis was really his biological father. Years later, it was disproved by a negative paternity test. At the time, Dennis wanted to keep on acting like his father, but Jeremiah was overwhelmed with emotions and walked out on him.

Now, he was afraid that Dennis might be mad at him. Instead, the latter hugged him tightly and confessed that Jeremiah walking out on him did "break his heart."

Jeremiah knew that Dennis was a "nice and peaceful guy," so he also felt bad for hurting him. He took Dennis fishing to get some one-on-one time and confessed that he still thought of him like his father.

Dennis also stated that he could not just walk away from his son, just like his other children. Jeremiah confessed that he is happier than he ever has been and thanked Dennis for not giving up on his son.

Return to Amish fans were left feeling emotional after seeing the father-son duo reconnect. They hoped that this would give Jeremiah "healing" from his "past traumas" about not knowing where he came from.

Angela✌️☮️ @Angerlaa I'm so happy for Jeremiah and I hope this helps his healing. I also hope he seeks counseling for his past traumas #returntoamish I'm so happy for Jeremiah and I hope this helps his healing. I also hope he seeks counseling for his past traumas #returntoamish

Return to Amish fans hope Jeremiah got the answers he had been looking for

Jeremiah faced a very tough time in the Amish community and was always looking for his biological parents. He later on discovered that his mother had an affair with her sister's husband while she was married to Dennis.

When Jeremiah's mother got pregnant, her sister, Sheila Hiltabidel, found out about the affair and killed her husband.

Jeremiah took it personally and felt that his father was killed because of him. He confessed that he pushed away a lot of people and thanked Dennis for not walking away from him.

Jeremiah felt that he had discovered the person that he wanted to be. He told Dennis:

"We might not be blood related, but you are still my father and I am your son."

Return to Amish fans celebrated on Twitter after seeing him bond with Dennis and praised the latter for not leaving his son.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Sweet to see Jeremiah and Dennis bond with each other!! #ReturnToAmish 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 Sweet to see Jeremiah and Dennis bond with each other!! #ReturnToAmish 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺😢😢😢😢😢👍🏾👍🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Mesbahul Hoda @babu7775 That’s a big statement Jeremiah. I hope it brings you the healing you are looking for #ReturnToAmish That’s a big statement Jeremiah. I hope it brings you the healing you are looking for #ReturnToAmish

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick Jeremiah: "I want to thank you for not giving up on me and not walking away." 🥹 #ReturntoAmish Jeremiah: "I want to thank you for not giving up on me and not walking away." 🥹 #ReturntoAmish

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick "Although we may not be blood related, you're still my father and I'm still your son." 🥲 #ReturntoAmish "Although we may not be blood related, you're still my father and I'm still your son." 🥲 #ReturntoAmish https://t.co/S1BRMtkz1F

Dennis found a possible love interest

Dennis met cast member Ada in episode 4 of Return to Amish and was immediately besotted. He complimented her cleaning skills and said that he himself liked his place to be clean.

Ada said that he had heard a lot of good things about Dennis. Jeremiah's wife felt a chemistry between the two, with Dennis himself confessing that Ada was his "kind of lady."

Return to Amish airs on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET.

