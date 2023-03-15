"He continues to break her heart": Return to Amish fans upset as Jethro leaves Sabrina again

Return to Amish season 7 episode 1, titled Karma Carmela Chameleon, aired on TLC on Tuesday, March 14, at 10 pm ET.

The season reintroduced Sabrina Burkholder, who has been a part of the series since the first season. She is an ex-Mennonite who met the love of her life, Jethro, after leaving her community. They now have two kids together.

Jethro had already left Sabrina once earlier amidst his drug addiction. She had also caught him talking to other women. The two tried to make it work, but in the latest episode, Jethro once again decided to leave, meaning Sabrina now has to take care of her kids alone.

Return to Amish fans felt bad for Sabrina, who is also pregnant with their third child.

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#ReturntoAmish @TLC My heart breaks that Sabrina keeps letting Jethro back in her life after he continues to break her heart. My heart breaks that Sabrina keeps letting Jethro back in her life after he continues to break her heart. 💔#ReturntoAmish @TLC

Return to Amish fans want Sabrina to stop giving Jethro more chances

Return to Amish fans called Jethro a "tool" for leaving his pregnant partner. They also slammed Sabrina for giving him another chance after he had already left her once.

👩🏾‍🦰 @missjasm1ne Now how is is Sabrina pregnant again for the third time in a row by her man that runs away 19 times a year???? #ReturnToAmish Now how is is Sabrina pregnant again for the third time in a row by her man that runs away 19 times a year???? #ReturnToAmish

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



And of course Jethro abandoned her again...



#ReturntoAmish @TLC Of course Sabrina is pregnant again...And of course Jethro abandoned her again... Of course Sabrina is pregnant again...And of course Jethro abandoned her again...#ReturntoAmish @TLC https://t.co/fag78ovttn

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻 Disappointing that Sabrina is pregnant!! She needs to stop this off-and-on thing with Jethro!! #ReturnToAmish 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻 Disappointing that Sabrina is pregnant!! She needs to stop this off-and-on thing with Jethro!! #ReturnToAmish 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻🤰🏻

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #returntoamish lol like it's her. It's you drug use does that also her body is prob rejecting you #returntoamish lol like it's her. It's you drug use does that also her body is prob rejecting you https://t.co/YRBASKeD8X

What else happened in Return to Amish season 7 episode 1?

TLC's description of the episode read:

"Ada hopes Maureen will join her in Florida; Jeremiah and Carmela get away from the stress of baby-making; Rosanna must choose between her Amish boyfriend or the English life; Jethro has left Sabrina while she is pregnant with their third child."

This week, fans met the cast members of the show, who were all ready to leave their Amish community to go to Florida and experience the English world. Rosanna, who has already seen the modern world, revealed that it was hard to get a job there, and revealed that she had to return to the Old Amish community.

She was happy that her brother introduced her to Johnny, who she has been dating for the past seven months. Now, Rosanna was ready to go to Florida for a vacation, but Johnny wanted to accompany her.

Jeremiah and Carmela revealed that they were trying to have a baby but were not successful yet. Carmela was jealous of Sabrina’s pregnancy. Daniel, who is the bishop’s son, revealed that he had a pretty strict life but now wanted to experience the English world. He said that he wanted to have a nice house, a good business, and a nice woman.

Ada told Sabrina that she would be better off without Jethro and felt that the latter needed to grow up.

Return to Amish will air on TLC every Tuesday at 10 pm ET. Fans can stream the show on Discovery + and the network's website.

