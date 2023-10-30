"He could’ve texted him": 21 Savage addressing Kodak Black’s claims about their friendship following "Her Loss" sparks wild reactions online 

21 Savage and Kodak Black are two rising stars in the hip-hop industry at the moment, although the two share a history of animosity. Kodak Black recently reignited their mutually hostile relationship, when he commented on how 21 Savage had changed after working with Drake on the collaborative album Her Loss, as stated in an interview with Drink Champs on October 28, 2023:

"Drake just got a certain little effect he do to muthaf**kers and s**t. After the album they did together, all the sudden, that n***a on that p***y a** s**t. You vocalize it for real on the ‘Gram, on the internet, like you ain’t never vibe with me and s**t."

Now, Savage has chosen to fire back at Black's comments, posting a tweet with the interview and blue cap emojis.

The response by Savage to Kodak Black's comments has since then gone viral and generated wild reactions on social media, as exemplified by one netizen, who claimed that the artist could have "just texted" what he had to say to the rapper.

Netizens react to 21 Savage's response to Kodak Black, which is only the latest in their history of mutual feuding

Fans were quick to react to the back and forth between Kodak Black and 21 Savage, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

While some were amused by the reaction of the rapper, others supported Black in his claim that the rapper had changed and lost his authentic vibe. Yet others commented that they could not understand what Black said.

This is not the only time Kodak Black and Savage have had a face off. In 2019, after Black was arrested by the Miami Police ahead of his Rolling Loud performance, Savage opined on the matter in an exclusive statement to TMZ on May 20, 2023, stating:

"I ain't no damn investigator. I don't know what's going on, man. I hope for the best for him. The law is the law. You break the law, you gotta deal with the consequences... Some rappers do make bad decisions. They just got to own up to their bad decisions and face our trials or whatever we go through—our tribulations. We just got to stand up and man up to them."

Similarly, earlier this year, when 21 Savage was arrested by immigration authorities and was subsequently unable to perform at the UFC, Kodak Black stated in an exclusive interview with Crocodile magazine that he was willing to replace Savage as the performer in exchange for a admission into the UFC:

"I Would Compare Myself To Tom Petty In How My Songs Resonate With Gainesville's History," Kodak Said. "I Even Wrote 'Tunnel Vision' About Norman Tunnel."

21 Savage is best known for his collaboration with Drake, Her Loss, which was released on November 4, 2022. The multi platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian and UK album charts respectively.