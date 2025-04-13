"He is dangerously wrong" — Bernie Sanders seemingly calls out Donald Trump during his surprise Coachella 2025 appearance

Senator Bernie Sanders made headlines on Saturday, April 12, 2025, when he unexpectedly appeared at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Sanders delivered a politically charged speech criticizing President Donald Trump for his stance on climate change shortly before introducing singer Clairo.

Sharing the stage with US Representative Maxwell Frost, the youngest member of Congress, Bernie Sanders addressed the crowd at the Outdoor Theatre just before Clairo's set.

"This country faces some very difficult challenges, and the future of what happens to America is dependent upon your generation," he said.

However, the mood shifted when Sanders mentioned Trump, drawing loud boos from the audience. Criticizing the POTUS' stance on climate change the senator said:

"I agree. He thinks that climate change is a hoax. He is dangerously wrong and you and I are going to have to stand up to the fossil fuel industry and tell them to stop destroying this planet."

Bernie Sanders at Coachella 2025

As the LA Times reported on April 13, 2025, Bernie Sanders had just come off a massive rally at Gloria Molina Grand Park in Los Angeles, drawing tens of thousands in support.

After the speech, Sanders took to X to reflect on the moment at Coachella.

"Thank you, Coachella. I enjoyed introducing the great @clairo tonight. These are tough times. The younger generation has to help lead in the fight to combat climate change, protect women’s rights, and build an economy that works for all, not just the few," he wrote.

According to the Los Angeles Times (April 12, 2025), Bernie Sanders also used the moment to speak out against the fossil fuel industry, billionaire wealth concentration, the US healthcare system, and attacks on reproductive rights in states like Florida. He further stated:

"Healthcare is a human right."

Bernie Sanders ended his speech by introducing Clairo and commending her activism on women's rights and Gaza.

Bernie Sanders, 83, started the Fighting Oligarchy tour through the United States on February 21, 2025. The statement on his website outlining the purpose of the tour reads:

"Over the course of the next few weeks, I'll be hitting the road to have real discussions across America on how we move forward to take on the Oligarchs and corporate interests who have so much power and influence in this country."

As per The Guardian, on April 11, 2025, the tour drew a record-breaking crowd of 36,000 people at its Los Angeles stop, including appearances by New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This year's Coachella's headliners

The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will be held across two weekends, from April 11 to 13 and April 18 to 20, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. This year's festival features a star-studded lineup, with Lady Gaga headlining April 11, marking her return to Coachella after her 2017 appearance.

Green Day took the April 12 slot, making their debut at the festival. Meanwhile, Travis Scott also delivered a special appearance performance the same day. Post Malone is set to headline on April 13 with a career retrospective performance.

The lineup includes a range of global stars such as Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, The Go-Go's, T-Pain, and BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie, alongside K-pop group ENHYPEN.

