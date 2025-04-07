John Lithgow claims Donald Trump's administration "has done some shocking, destructive things" at the Oliver Awards

John Lithgow criticized Donald Trump's second presidential term during the Olivier Awards in London on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The actor made the comments after winning the Best Actor award for his role in the stage play Giant.

Speaking to reporters backstage, Lithgow condemned the Trump administration’s recent handling of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., saying it had done "some shocking, destructive things" to the arts in the United States. He singled out the forced early departure of Kennedy Center president Deborah Rutter and described the current state of the arts in the US as "a pure disaster."

While accepting his award and speaking backstage, John Lithgow shared his concern over what he called the Trump administration's "takeover" of the Kennedy Center.

He expressed particular frustration about the way Deborah Rutter, the institution's longtime president, was removed. Rutter had already announced her resignation but was allegedly dismissed before her term ended, as reported by The Guardian on April 7.

"Our administration has done some shocking, destructive things, but the one that grieves me most is taking over the Kennedy Center," Lithgow said.

He added,

"Deborah Rutter was fired from her position as president – even though she'd already resigned and had [several] months to go. She's a very good friend of mine. We co-chaired a commission on the arts and spent three years finding out the state of the arts in America [was] in crisis. Well, it's really in crisis now. First there was coronavirus, now there’s this."

Rutter had served as president of the Kennedy Center since 2014 and had been working on various national arts initiatives. John Lithgow criticized the decision to replace her early and pointed to the installation of political allies, including interim leader Ric Grenell, as evidence of a shift away from the center's nonpartisan mission, according to The Guardian.

The Kennedy Center, located in Washington, D.C., was established in 1971 as the official national cultural center of the United States. Deborah Rutter served as its president from 2014 until early 2025.

In January 2025, Rutter announced she would step down in August, but she was reportedly removed earlier than planned. Ric Grenell, a former diplomat and Trump ally, was named interim leader. The center is governed by a presidentially appointed board, making it vulnerable to administrative influence during leadership transitions, as reported by The Guardian.

John Lithgow reflects on the US arts crisis

John Lithgow did not hold back in his assessment of the broader picture, calling the situation "really disheartening." According to the actor, the arts sector in the US is facing one of its most difficult periods in decades.

According to The Guardian, between the pandemic's lasting impact and what he views as politically driven changes to cultural institutions, John Lithgow said the arts are under more pressure than ever. Still, he also expressed hope that difficult times could inspire important creative work.

"It gives us all something to fight for and I think the arts are animated by that. Right now, everybody is in shock," he said. "Bad times create good art."

John Lithgow has worked closely with organizations and policy groups such as the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Americans for the Arts, all of which focus on arts education and cultural funding.

John Lithgow's recent comments come as many in the US theatre and arts world have voiced concern over political appointments and the direction of federally supported institutions.

According to The Guardian, Lithgow won the Olivier Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Roald Dahl in Giant, a stage play by Mark Rosenblatt. The production, which premiered at the Royal Court Theatre, is scheduled to transfer to London’s West End later this month.

On stage, he reflected on his dual identity as an American actor with deep ties to British theatre, calling himself "a curious kind of hybrid Englishman."

He also revealed that he will begin filming this summer for HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series, where he will take on the role of Professor Dumbledore.

