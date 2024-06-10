Netflix reveals teaser for pandemic-based show The Decameron, sets premiere date 

The Decameron is an iconic work of medieval literature by the 14th-century Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. The collection of short stories followed the recollections of a group of men and women as they secluded themselves in a sprawling villa in Florence to escape one of the worst pandemics in history, the Black Death.

Netflix has teased the first look at its adaptation of The Decameron and it is oozing with dark humor from the get-go. The streaming service posted a teaser for the adaptation of the popular Italian prose. As per the newly released teaser, The Decameron will premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2024.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"Set in 1348 during the Black Death, the deadliest pandemic in human history, explores the timely themes of class systems, power struggles and survival in a time of pandemic."

Trending

The teaser hints at a lot of debauchery, partying, and an overall atmosphere of frolic. However, the dark comedy is set against a rather grim background as a group of people defy one of the worst plagues in human history in their own whimsical manner.

What is Netflix's The Decameron about?

As mentioned earlier, The Decameron is a seminal work of prose by medieval Italian author Giovanni Boccaccio. The text was first published in Italy in the mid-14th Century. It ingeniously chronicled events during the Black Death pandemic, through the stories of a group of noblemen, noblewomen, and their servants.

The original text deviated from taking a grim approach and used humor, s*x, and eccentricity of the affluent citizens to portray events during the Black Death. The Netflix adaptation takes cues from the original work and presents a tale of a group of affluent Italian nobles and their servants as they seclude themselves in a grand Villa Santa outside Florence to escape the pandemic in 1348.

During a conversation with Netflix, the creator Kathleen Jordan remarked how she viewed the original work of text as “short little horny tales.” Keeping the original text as the framework, Jordan has explored themes like class disparity and the fallacies of handling a crisis through crude humor.

While talking about The Decameron to Netflix, Jordan also said:

“And when at times of crisis, the chasm between the haves and the have-nots grows wider and wider. Obviously, that’s something we’ve seen in the last few years, in particular with COVID.”

The trailer promises a lot of humor and tons of debauchery as a group of wealthy nobles engage in a vagrant display of riches, drinking away their time and engaging in lavish parties to escape the pandemic. However, societal rules are hanging by a thin thread as time passes by leading to a tale of survival.

The creator and showrunner of the series, Kathleen Jordan is known for previous works such as Teenage Bounty Hunters and American Princess. Jenji Kohan (the creator of Orange is the New Black) also joins as an executive producer for the series alongside Jordan, Blake McCormick, and Tara Herrmann.

Who is in the cast of The Decameron?

A still from the series (image via Netflix)

The upcoming Netflix series boasts a stellar cast as they descend into crazy roles to portray an array of eccentric nobles and servants. Zosia Mamet (Girls, Mad Men) will play the role of Pampinea, the lady of the villa. She is joined by Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson, in the role of Misia, who is Pampinea's codependent servant.

The other prominent members of the cast include:

Tanya Reynolds as Licisca

Amar Chadha-Patel as Dioneo

Leila Farzad as Stratilia

Lou Gala as Neifile

Karan Gill as Panfilo

Tony Hale as Sirisco

Douggie McMeekin as Tindaro

Jessica Plummer as Filomena

Stay tuned for the premiere of The Decameron on Netflix on July 25, 2024.