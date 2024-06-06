"This boy will be worse than his dad"— The Boys season 4 Homelandar and Ryan poster sparks debate about supe's future

Season 4 of the highly anticipated Prime Video series The Boys is almost here and fans have already started debating the future of one of the characters on the series.

The official X account of The Boys teased a poster featuring Homelander (Anthony Starr) and his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). The poster features Ryan with a smirk that has been predicted as ominous by a large number of fans on the internet.

An X user @tit4tatFR commented saying,

"This boy will be worse than his dad."

Ryan despised Homelander till the third season of the show. The relationship between Ryan and Homelander grew tighter throughout season 3 and Homelander even slayed a civilian to protect Ryan from getting hurt.

The new poster suggests that Ryan might have fully accepted Homelander as his father and accepted the maniacal superhero views about the superiority of the Compound V-powered beings. A lot of fans echoed the sentiments regarding Ryan's turn of character.

A fan was very sure about how Ryan might turn out saying, "Looks like homelander's forced influence worked."

Another X user commented saying. "I’m awaiting Ryan doing some even crazier things than Homelander, and that’s a wild thought."

"I honestly hope he stays bad and doesn't go good, I feel like the duo off homie and Ryan would go hard (is it possible the virus kills Ryan at the end of this season, causing homie to get more insane) (losing his dad and now his son who he just discovered)" - Another user had a thoughtful speculation about the poster

However, not all fans believe that Ryan will turn out like his father.

One user commented saying, "When his son becomes the only one that can kill him then what??"

The events of the upcoming season have been kept tightly under wraps and it remains to be seen how events will unfold in the upcoming season.

More about The Boys season 4

Season 4 of The Boys will see Homelander go on trial for publicly murdering a civilian. however, it is unlikely that the most powerful being on Earth will fear a trial. The season will also see Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) edge towards a seat in the Oval Office while being coaxed by Homelander.

There is also growing discontent within Billy Butcher's camp as his team has grown tired of his schemes. The official synopsis of the upcoming season of The Boys reads:

"The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under Homelander’s muscly thumb as he consolidates his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son, and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they must find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

Stay tuned for the premiere of The Boys season 4 on Amazon Prime Video on June 13, 2024.