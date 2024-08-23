"He doesn't even know who she is" - Internet roasts Akbar V after she reveals getting a letter from Donald Trump

On August 22, rapper and reality TV personality Akbar V took to Instagram and shared a reel showing off a letter she received from Donald Trump. Titled, “Trump-Vance, Make America Great Again, 2024,” the note, dated August 19, read:

“Dear Valerie Raven [Akbar V’s real name], thank you for your support! You are a great artist who I have tremendous respect for. Together, we will Make America Great Again! Best regards, President Donald J, Trump.”

The letter, which contained the signature of the former President, also came alongside a signed MAGA hat and other merchandise. In the reel, Akbar V offered her gratitude to Trump and said it was one of the best birthday letters she’d ever received. Notably, the rapper turned 35 on Thursday.

“In my birthday, I received a sweet message from @realdonaldtrump and his team thank you all... I always said I want to stand for something... I also want to the a stand and change my community and help kids that has been through same trials of life that I encountered... #stoptraffickingkids,” Akbar captioned her post.

Since her post went viral, the internet has been having diverse reactions. For instance, The Shade Room follower @javisdmays commented on its repost of Akbar V’s reel and claimed that Donald Trump has no idea who she is.

“This is hilarious! He doesn’t even know who she is but Madam VP Harris is speaking tonight!” the user wrote.

A netizen makes fun of Akbar for flaunting Trump's letter. (Image via Instagram/ javisdmays)

Several others shared similar reactions and trolled the Rehab rapper on X, alleging that the Republican presidential candidate couldn’t even name any of her songs, even if he tried.

“Donald Trump can’t even name 5 Akbar V songs but I digress,” a person wrote.

“Lmaooo. Can he even name one Akbar song???” another person wrote.

Meanwhile, some people claimed that other artists got the same letter from Trump’s team while others alleged that she may have been paid for sharing her pro-Trump reel.

“Lil Pump, Amber Rose got the same letter,” a netizen wrote.

“How many Zeros was on the check???” one netizen asked.

“The check will be in the mail,” another netizen wrote.

Some claimed that Akbar V was trying to stay “relevant” but might just get “canceled” for the same reason.

“Shorty wanna be relevant so bad,” an individual wrote.

“Ooo. She gonna get canceled,” another individual wrote.

Notably, the Atlanta native’s post about Donald Trump’s letter came a couple of days after he endorsed her on Instagram in a now-removed post which showed an animated version of Trump and her standing side by side with the words, “Akbar V for Trump 2024” written on it.

Akbar V previously claimed that people would vote for Kamala Harris because of her ethnicity

Earlier this month, Akbar V took to X and alleged that American people would only choose to vote for Kamala Harris because she is “Black” and asked social media users to be “honest” and questioned them about why they were voting for the current Vice President.

"Tell The truth... to be honest my honest opinion her or @JoeBiden haven't done anything for us Black folks so y would y’all go so hard for her for me to be Democrat I need another candidate I'm sorry y’all ion see no change..." she wrote.

At the time, she received a lot of backlash with people pointing out that Harris wasn’t Black, and there were other real reasons to vote for her.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, apart from sharing Trump’s letter for her, Akbar V also reposted The Art of Dialogue’s video post of rapper and record producer Jermaine Dupri, claiming that Kamala Harris once told him that she wasn’t allowed to intervene during Joe Biden’s frequent gaffes.

The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta former supporting cast member shared her own views in the caption, agreeing to Dupri’s claims. She wrote:

“This is so true... this why I was team Trump cause I felt like what have they done to make me put them in the chair for another term.”

Last year in August, she also claimed on social media that she was voting for Trump in the 2024 election because the economy flourished during his term.

