"He feels entitled to whatever he wants": Jackson Mahomes assault video sparks outrage in wake of Aspens Restaurant incident

In separate incidents, Jackson Mahomes is accused of assaulting a waiter, 19, and s*xually assaulting the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. For those unaware, Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and is often seen at Chiefs' games.
Overland Park Police Department is investigating the incident that took place last weekend on Saturday, February 25. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage of the Overland Park-based establishment. As of this writing, local police have denied releasing any reports about the investigation or incident, but have issued the following statement to the Kansas City Star:
"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS."
One of the video recordings of the incident has also made its way to the internet, where it has received a lot of attention from netizens. Jackson Mahomes has come under fire as a result of the video, with one user, @Koll 0ne, slamming the influencer by tweeting,
"Bc of his brother's status he feels entitled to whatever he wants whenever he wants. He used this power and status to take advantage of a woman who was clearly uncomfortable. Alcohol or not doesn't matter-alcohol lowers inhibition but it doesn't completely alter personality."
After the accusations against Jackson Mahomes and a video of the alleged s*xual assault of a Kansas restaurant and lounge owner surfaced online, social media users wasted no time in attacking the NFL star's brother.
Twitter user @kushtendo64 slammed Jackson for being solely known among the masses because of his brother Patrick Mahomes and that he "doesn't have an actual job."
Another Twitter user even blamed the Kansas City Chiefs fans for celebrating Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, thinking he was cool. He further called out a section of the Chiefs' fans by claiming that such people are the "enablers."
Unfortunately, after the allegations became public, a section of Twitter users even passed some homophobic comments about the influencer. Addressing such comments, a netizen, @thediplomat05, called out such homophobic trolls, who were targeting the marginalized section in the guise of criticizing someone like Mahomes.
Aspens Restaurant and Lounge's owner made shocking accusations against the younger brother of the two-time Super Bowl MVP. Speaking to the Kansas City Star, a new paper based in Missouri's eponymous city, Aspen Vaughn, 40, revealed her side of the story, narrating what transpired last weekend at her establishment.
In an interview with the outlet, she stated that Jackson Mahomes "forcibly kissed" her out of nowhere. Vaughn continued:
"And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times."
Vaughn also said she yelled for help after noticing someone outside the office door. Besides the owner, a waiter at the restaurant also shared how the social media influencer assaulted him. Vaughn is pressing charges, while the waiter has declined to do so.
Aspen also revealed that Jackson Mahomes had been a frequent guest at the place of business and was her stepdaughter's friend.
On the other hand, Jackson Mahomes' lawyer, Brandan Davies, denied all the accusations, claiming his client "has done nothing wrong." In his statement, Davies further added:
"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses."
He also revealed that Jackson's side has contacted the concerned authorities regarding their accounts to help them "so they may have a complete picture of the matter."