"He feels entitled to whatever he wants": Jackson Mahomes assault video sparks outrage in wake of Aspens Restaurant incident

In separate incidents, Jackson Mahomes is accused of assaulting a waiter, 19, and s*xually assaulting the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas. For those unaware, Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and is often seen at Chiefs' games.

Overland Park Police Department is investigating the incident that took place last weekend on Saturday, February 25. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage of the Overland Park-based establishment. As of this writing, local police have denied releasing any reports about the investigation or incident, but have issued the following statement to the Kansas City Star:

"The Police Department is aware of an incident that occurred on Feb. 25, 2023, at a business near 151st and Metcalf. The department is still investigating. Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time. Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS."

Koll_0ne @Koll_0ne SA WARNING: here is the video of Jackson Mahomes forcibly grabbing this woman around the throat and kissing her repeatedly. He is an entitled, ignorant, careless person who feeds off Patrick’s success. SA WARNING: here is the video of Jackson Mahomes forcibly grabbing this woman around the throat and kissing her repeatedly. He is an entitled, ignorant, careless person who feeds off Patrick’s success. https://t.co/94bIcG7sKw

Koll_0ne @Koll_0ne Bc of his brother’s status he feels entitled to whatever he wants whenever he wants. He used this power and status to take advantage of a woman who was clearly uncomfortable. Alcohol or not doesn’t matter-alcohol lowers inhibition but it doesn’t completely alter personality Bc of his brother’s status he feels entitled to whatever he wants whenever he wants. He used this power and status to take advantage of a woman who was clearly uncomfortable. Alcohol or not doesn’t matter-alcohol lowers inhibition but it doesn’t completely alter personality

One of the video recordings of the incident has also made its way to the internet, where it has received a lot of attention from netizens. Jackson Mahomes has come under fire as a result of the video, with one user, @Koll 0ne, slamming the influencer by tweeting,

"Bc of his brother's status he feels entitled to whatever he wants whenever he wants. He used this power and status to take advantage of a woman who was clearly uncomfortable. Alcohol or not doesn't matter-alcohol lowers inhibition but it doesn't completely alter personality."

"I don't care who his brother is..." - Twitter slams Jackson Mahomes in the aftermath of assault allegations

After the accusations against Jackson Mahomes and a video of the alleged s*xual assault of a Kansas restaurant and lounge owner surfaced online, social media users wasted no time in attacking the NFL star's brother.

Kere 🌸 @dulcisnaya I better not see any excuses for Jackson Mahomes this time. I don’t care who his brother is, you can’t be harassing women without consent I better not see any excuses for Jackson Mahomes this time. I don’t care who his brother is, you can’t be harassing women without consent

Twitter user @kushtendo64 slammed Jackson for being solely known among the masses because of his brother Patrick Mahomes and that he "doesn't have an actual job."

Sean Roy 👑 @kushtendo64 @big_heavy76 Jackson Mahomes doesn't have an actual job. He is literally most known for being the brother of Patrick Mahomes because that's quite literally all he does. It's a snub rather than a besmirchment of Patrick. @big_heavy76 Jackson Mahomes doesn't have an actual job. He is literally most known for being the brother of Patrick Mahomes because that's quite literally all he does. It's a snub rather than a besmirchment of Patrick.

Another Twitter user even blamed the Kansas City Chiefs fans for celebrating Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, thinking he was cool. He further called out a section of the Chiefs' fans by claiming that such people are the "enablers."

VEEJAY VERNON HUSKEY-VESN SPORTS @HuskeyEnt Jackson Mahomes….smh, this is what happens when lameness is celebrated, a kid who’s making a name off his brother. All you Chiefs Fans that thought he was cool , funny & excused his attention whoring is why he thinks he can do things like this. ENABLERS! Keep that C.Brown Energy Jackson Mahomes….smh, this is what happens when lameness is celebrated, a kid who’s making a name off his brother. All you Chiefs Fans that thought he was cool , funny & excused his attention whoring is why he thinks he can do things like this. ENABLERS! Keep that C.Brown Energy

Unfortunately, after the allegations became public, a section of Twitter users even passed some homophobic comments about the influencer. Addressing such comments, a netizen, @thediplomat05, called out such homophobic trolls, who were targeting the marginalized section in the guise of criticizing someone like Mahomes.

5 Star Stunna @thediplomat05 Some of y’all legit wait for moments to be homophobic guised behind outrage on something cis heterosexual men do who y’all cape for or say nothin. It’s not lost on me. This is not an endorsement of anyone but an observation bout a lotta yall #jacksonmahomes Some of y’all legit wait for moments to be homophobic guised behind outrage on something cis heterosexual men do who y’all cape for or say nothin. It’s not lost on me. This is not an endorsement of anyone but an observation bout a lotta yall #jacksonmahomes

Readers can find some of the other reactions to the incident as follows.

The D.C. Universe @dcuniverse Oh, hey, it looks like Jackson Mahomes is in the news again. No doubt for something positive, like starting a charity or getting a cat out of a tree or however people fill their time when they don’t have to work for a living because they can mooch off their brother. Oh, hey, it looks like Jackson Mahomes is in the news again. No doubt for something positive, like starting a charity or getting a cat out of a tree or however people fill their time when they don’t have to work for a living because they can mooch off their brother.

KS | Era Tour KC 7/7 👻 @Kaleighsuejo We don’t claim Jackson Mahomes.



Sincerely,

All of Chiefs Kingdom We don’t claim Jackson Mahomes. Sincerely,All of Chiefs Kingdom

Brett (Battlehawks SZN) @ChiefsSznAllDay I really wish Jackson mahomes would just leave and disassociate himself with Kansas City. Get that idiot out of KC or into jail. Idc I really wish Jackson mahomes would just leave and disassociate himself with Kansas City. Get that idiot out of KC or into jail. Idc

Roger @Bud_Light309 @sportsrapport Jackson mahomes is a piece of crap and has done nothing to earn anything in his life. And Patrick has to have him set up for life. Good for Jackson tho. Life aint fair sometimes you get lucky @sportsrapport Jackson mahomes is a piece of crap and has done nothing to earn anything in his life. And Patrick has to have him set up for life. Good for Jackson tho. Life aint fair sometimes you get lucky

ksucats @ksucats85 @Whitney_Hartman @jacksonmahomes is a male gold digger who believes in entitlement @Whitney_Hartman @jacksonmahomes is a male gold digger who believes in entitlement

Dustin Sciara 🤌🏻 @dsciara Gah damnit @jacksonmahomes … you have a great life. You have everything and don’t have to work for a thing. even if you do have to work, you now have every contact possible to have an easy life. Quit fucking up and causing issues for your brother. Headlines don’t lead with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Gah damnit @jacksonmahomes… you have a great life. You have everything and don’t have to work for a thing. even if you do have to work, you now have every contact possible to have an easy life. Quit fucking up and causing issues for your brother. Headlines don’t lead with… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"I'm telling him, pushing him off" - startling allegations against the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes

Aspens Restaurant and Lounge's owner made shocking accusations against the younger brother of the two-time Super Bowl MVP. Speaking to the Kansas City Star, a new paper based in Missouri's eponymous city, Aspen Vaughn, 40, revealed her side of the story, narrating what transpired last weekend at her establishment.

In an interview with the outlet, she stated that Jackson Mahomes "forcibly kissed" her out of nowhere. Vaughn continued:

"And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' and then he proceeded to do it two more times."

Vaughn also said she yelled for help after noticing someone outside the office door. Besides the owner, a waiter at the restaurant also shared how the social media influencer assaulted him. Vaughn is pressing charges, while the waiter has declined to do so.

Aspen also revealed that Jackson Mahomes had been a frequent guest at the place of business and was her stepdaughter's friend.

On the other hand, Jackson Mahomes' lawyer, Brandan Davies, denied all the accusations, claiming his client "has done nothing wrong." In his statement, Davies further added:

"Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson's accuser including the statements of several witnesses."

He also revealed that Jackson's side has contacted the concerned authorities regarding their accounts to help them "so they may have a complete picture of the matter."

Disclaimer: As the investigations are still underway, readers must not come to any conclusions and wait for Overland Park Police Department's report on the incident.

Poll : 0 votes