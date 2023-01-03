"He was on the knife's edge": Bryan Kohberger's classmate opens up about Idaho murder suspect's behavior after killings

According to Washington State University, Bryan Kohberger, who is presently the sole suspect in the Idaho quadruple murders, returned to class after the killings of the University of Idaho students and finished his semester as a doctorate student. Several classmates, however, have said that they noticed certain changes in Kohberger's behavior in the days after the murders, with some saying that he was on "knife's edge."

Benjamin Roberts, a fellow graduate student at the Pullman campus, told NewsNation:

"I did notice he was showing up to class a little late sometimes, he always had a coffee in hand, he always seemed to be just perpetually exhausted."

Bryan Kohberger, who was allegedly an "outcast" in his high school days, got "chattier" during classes that took place after November 13.

Roberts further said:

"Bryan seemed like he was on the knife’s edge between exhaustion and worn out and at the time it was extremely difficult to tell which was which...He did seem to get a little chattier going into the later parts of the term."

The Washington State University student, however, does not remember Bryan Kohberger talking about the brutal murders that garnered the interest of the entire country, with internet sleuths running their very own parallel investigations in a bid to catch the murderer.

As per Roberts, Kohberger's seemingly perpetual state of exhaustion did not seem suspicious, as it was common among students pursuing higher education. However, what stood out the most to him was Kohberger's tendency to make his intelligence known to everyone.

He stated:

"He had to make absolutely sure you knew he was smart, he had this intellectual capacity."

Roberts further mentioned Bryan Kohberger was awkward, which is how he was described by his school classmates as well. The grad student, however, found it extremely disturbing to think of Kohberger as the person behind the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

Suspected Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger looks forward to being "exonerated"

Amidst much public interest in the arrest of Bryan Kohberger, which came nearly six weeks after the quadruple murder of Idaho college students, Kohberger's lawyer said that he was "eager to be exonerated."

Monroe County Chief Public Defender Jason LaBar stated:

"Mr Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible."

He also stated that the Criminology student was in complete shock after being charged with four counts of murder. Kohberger is currently being held without bail in the Monroe County jail while he awaits extradition to Idaho from Pennsylvania.

The attorney told CNN that Bryan Kohberger has chosen to waive his extradition hearing as he wants the matter resolved without any delay.

A fellow detainee told interviewers after her release that Kohberger allegedly threatened the prison guards and exposed himself. 50-year-old Valerie Cipollina, who was in a cell across from Kohberger, told the New York Post that she heard the suspected murderer say:

"You come in here and I’ll cut you. I’m going to pee on your face. Do what you want with me."

According to the woman from New York, who was allegedly arrested for fighting with her boyfriend, Bryan Kohberger also shouted several expletives and violent rap lyrics while he was detained. Her account, however, remains unverified.

