"He liked Jonghyun hyung the most": SHINee's Key dishes about his pet dog, Commes Des', favorite group member, leaving fans touched

On Saturday, September 9, SHINee's Key made a guest appearance on Kang Hyung-wook's Dog Guest Show, a recent talk show where Korean celebrities who are also dog owners, are invited to talk about their pets. Key, who is a K-pop soloist and the vocalist of SHINee, owns not one but two poodles and was invited to the show for its 19th episode.

The idol talked about his relationship with his two dogs, Commes Des and Garçons, as he answered several questions and unveiled stories about them. When the show host, Kang Hyung-wook, asked him who Commes Des' favorite was among the SHINee members, Key revealed that it used to be Jonghyun, but it's Minho now.

"At that time, He liked Jonghyun hyung the most, Commes Des," he said.

Fans get teary-eyed as SHINee's Key shares that late member Jonghyun used to be Commes Des' favorite

In a recent interview with Kang Hyung-wook, SHINee's Key, who brought along his two poodles, Commes Des and Garçons, revealed many stories and facts about his dogs. As the host continued to ask the idol one question after another, it naturally landed around the topic of his fellow members' relationship with his dogs.

When he was asked if the members had met the dogs, he answered that though he lived separately and not in the dorm where the other four members stayed together, they were still close with the dogs and had interacted with them since the two were really young. Naturally, the question shifted to which member the two dogs liked most.

To this, SHINee's Key answered that it was true that Garçons doesn't care much about his favorites. He added that Commes Des', however, had his favorites:

At that time, Commes Des liked Jonghyun hyung the most. And next, Minho loves any animal without any prejudice. So I think Commes Des likes Minho the most recently."

Upon hearing this confession, fans were naturally left teary-eyed.

Trigger Warning: Mention of suicide ahead.

The former member of SHINee, Kim Jong-hyun or Jonghyun, was not only the main vocalist of the group, but was also a singer-songwriter, record producer, radio host, and more. He unfortunately passed away in November 2017 when he died by carbon monoxide poisoning.

As fans have continued to support and love SHINee while keeping Jonghyun in their memory, this new information from SHINee's Key brought back memories for fans, with many posting old video and photos of Commes Des and Jonghyun, particularly the moment when the latter tried to gobble up the former as a puppy.

Given that fans have seen Key with his dogs, Commes Des and Garçons, for the majority of his career, they were naturally excited to learn more about their relationship in the recent interview.