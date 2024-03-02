"He lives for music": Fans lavish praise on BTS' Taehyung for incorporating his taste into all his works in an innovative way

BTS star Kim Taehyung, aka V, is known for his love of jazz and classical music. Even in the latest ad campaign by SimInvest, the Love Me Again singer-songwriter was seen infusing elements from the things he loves.

For instance, the BTS starlet is shown putting a blue-colored CD record from a vintage collection on a record player in the Experience Limitless commercial clip. Fans noticed that a saxophone, synthesizer, and another black CD record were among the musical equipment on the wall behind him.

They were moved to commend the musician for his passion for music and frequent use of musical instruments in his works. One fan on X wrote,

Fans applaud Taehyung for incorporating aspects of his passion into his work

Fans theorized that Taehyung's love for a retro vibe, jazz, classical music, and musical instruments came from him being a philophile. They believe his debut solo album, Layover, is the biggest testament to the musician adding everything he loves in one set. A blend of R&B, jazz, soul, and pop influences can be heard in Layover's mellow, sad undertones.

Fans noted that the opening music, Rainy Days, which has a new take on a vintage jazz sound to complement the lyrics reflecting on past loves, invokes nostalgia.

Furthermore, according to fans, the last track, For Us, uses energetic piano and synth pads to harken back to the velvety soul of the 1970s—an emotional homage to a previous love appeared throughout the lyrics. Lyrically and instrumentally, Layover is a coherent album and deftly conveys a thought-out story from start to finish.

Additionally, in the YouTube video released on June 20, 2023, on BANGTANTV, Kim Taehyung sang two songs with Korean artist Minna Seo, such as Cheek to Cheek and It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas. Given that ARMYs know the V's passion for jazz music, the jazz-themed songs have been making waves among them.

The Blue musician has frequently expressed how much he loves the vintage era. In 2022, while on tour for BTS' Permission To Dance, the singer was spotted hanging out in a jazz club in Las Vegas. Taehyung was observed dancing alone to live jazz music amidst elderly couples. A staff member captured the moment on camera, which the musician later posted it to Instagram.

Furthermore, for Compose Coffee's ad campaign, Kim Taehyung revealed in the behind-the-scene interview that he was involved in the creative process of the ad film. The singer-actor had developed the tagline "eVeryone is a composer" and compared the coffee-making process to Beethoven's music masterpieces.

The Compose Coffee ad also drew scenes referencing The French Dispatch and Big Fish, which were Taehyung's ideas since the star loves those movies. On X, fans had long talked about the singer's penchant for incorporating allusions to songs and films he enjoys into original works of art.

BTS V enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, and serves at the Special Duty Team unit of the 2nd military corps.