"This is really genius": Fans enthralled as Taehyung's Compose Coffee ads reportedly draw references to French Dispatch and Big Fish

BTS member Kim Taehyung took the internet by storm with the latest ad film of Compose Coffee. On January 15, Korean Standard Time, the coffee brand dropped its first ad campaign, “V is a composer, eVeryone is a composer.”

The video garnered much attention from fans, as they found the ad was reportedly inspired by two films, The French Dispatch and Big Fish. The video commenced with barista V pouring fresh coffee into the Compose Coffee cup, before turning to composer V, who was engrossed in writing musical notes.

To demonstrate the idea that everyone can be a composer, the video apparently took reference from the comedy-drama film, The French Dispatch. Furthermore, a poster can be seen displayed on the wall of the cafe, where Kim Taehyung is seen standing in the middle of a daffodil field. The poster has allegedly been inspired by the film Big Fish, which was released in 2003.

Fans are aware that the Layover singer enjoys watching a range of classical rom-coms with touching storylines. Yet, many were surprised to see the references in the ad film and showered Kim Taehyung with compliments. In fact, one fan on X, after drawing this connection, said, “This is really genius.”

“ACTOR TAEHYUNG IS COMING”: Fans are amazed as BTS’ Taehyung’s Compose Coffee ads reportedly drew inspiration from The French Dispatch and Big Fish

In the latest ad film released by Compose Coffee, starring BTS’ V, fans noticed some surprising references to European cinema. The ad film allegedly drew inspiration from The French Dispatch and Big Fish, where Kim Taehyung is seen depicting the characters of the two films.

Furthermore, the ad film, as per fans, seamlessly blends the color scheme of Compose Coffee and the visual palette of The French Dispatch and Big Fish. Fans and netizens praised the Love Me Again singer for his acting skills and are looking forward to more such projects in the future.

Some fans also compared the poster scene to the legendary scene from Mr. Bean, while on the other hand, Indian fans could not help but picture V as Raj from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. Meanwhile, still others compared it to Van Gogh's Wheat Field with Cypresses, as everyone is aware that he is a huge fan of the artist.

In other news, on January 15, the Slow Dancing singer concluded his five-week basic military training at Nonsan Training Centre, alongside RM. The members will soon be deployed to their respective military bases.

Furthermore, V is all set to appear in the highly awaited music video of the K-pop star and close friend, IU. The music video is helmed by Concrete Utopia director Uhm Tae-hwa, and the song Love Wins is slated to be released by January 24.