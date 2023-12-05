"He looks so 2019 here": Fans go gaga as BTS' Jungkook shows off a brand new look without any piercings

On December 4, BTS' Jungkook captivated fans all over the world with his electrifying performances on the well-known Japanese music show CDTV LIVE LIVE. In one of his last performances, before his upcoming mandatory military duty enrollment on December 12, the singer displayed his vocal skills and stage presence while performing heartfelt renditions of Seven and Standing Next To You.

Further, fans were also genuinely moved by his emotional speech, which left a lasting effect on them. However, during his speech at the CDTV LIVE, the Seven singer was seen without any facial piercings. The idol's fans, aka ARMYs, immediately stormed to social media and wrote "he looks so 2019 here."

In addition to his lip, eyebrow, and ear piercings, the BTS maknae has donned a variety of ear piercings throughout the years, which accentuated his edgy charm. Thus, fans were surprised to see the singer without any jewelry, except for an ear cuff.

While fans think Jungkook is attractive regardless of his piercings, many noted that his innocent charms are more noticeable without them, as the singer's new look reminded them of his younger self.

"Where are his gender accessories": Fans go on a meme-fest after seeing BTS' Jungkook without any piercings

Earlier, the Standing Next To You singer debuted a short buzzcut hair and no piercing look on December 3, 2023, when he posted a TikTok dance video with the Hollywood icon Usher. The title track Standing Next to You, from the BTS idol's solo album GOLDEN, was recently remixed by the pair and subsequently went viral, winning over admirers all over the world.

Netizens went crazy as soon as they spotted Usher and Jungkook dancing to his song Yeah! The BTS ARMY praised the idol for his fresh haircut and the no-piercing look in the TikTok video. As fans couldn't stop raving about his new look, he quickly became the talk of the town. Several admirers also noted that the absence of any piercings meant that he would shortly enlist in the military.

As speculated by fans, HYBE announced another update today on December 5, 2023, and mentioned that the Standing Next to You singer will be enlisting together with his bandmate Jimin soon. Later on, during the same evening, BTS members Namjoon aka RM, Jimin, Taehyung aka V, and Jungkook came online on Weverse to greet their fans.

During the 38-minute long LIVE session, the members talked about their enlistment and requested their fans to not visit the enlistment compound for the safety and privacy reasons of other recruits and their family members.

Nevertheless, the BTS ARMY went gaga over the Standing Next to You singer and shared hilarious tweets on X such as "Where are his gender accessories" and "HE'S A MENACE."

For those who are unaware, the Japanese late-night music show CDTV Live! Live!, formerly known as Count Down TV on TBS, features live performances by musicians and artists, in addition to Japanese music video top chart countdowns and music information broadcasts.

Additionally, the song Standing Next to You (Usher Remix) is presently topping the charts and has had over 2,670,181 plays since its premiere on Spotify. Fans are hailing the duo for their most recent collaboration on the rendition of Jungkook's chart-topping track.

In other news, BTS' Jungkook has surpassed three billion streams (3,775,268,634 precisely) on Spotify across all credits as of December 5, 2023.