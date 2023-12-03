"ICONS": Fans go gaga as BTS' Jungkook grooves to 'Yeah!' with Usher in latest TikTok video

On November 3, 2023, BTS' Jungkook shared a video on TikTok, where he was seen grooving with the American singer Usher. This came after the duo recently released a remix of the golden maknae's album's lead track, Standing Next to You, which was loved by fans worldwide.

As soon as netizens saw Jungkook and Usher dancing to the latter's track Yeah! on TikTok, they went wild. They could not control their excitement and took to social media to react to the viral clip. One user called them "icons" as they hailed the duo's performance.

"MY JAW IS ON THE FLOOR": Fans can't get enough of Jungkook and Usher's latest TikTok video

Jungkook released his debut album Golden on November 3, featuring 11 tracks, with Standing Next to You as his lead track. Since then, the idol has been releasing several remixes of his debut album's songs.

On the day Usher shared an Instagram post announcing the Standing Next to You remix with Jungkook, he also shared some pictures featuring the duo standing together, igniting rumors that they will also release a performance video.

The idol's recently released TikTok video featured the duo grooving to Usher's hit song Yeah! as they synchronized their steps to perfection. The idol was seen wearing a white sweatshirt with wide-leg jeans, while Usher opted for a casual look and was seen in an all-black outfit.

As soon as the fans saw the video of Usher and the Standing Next to You singer, they could not get enough of it. Some stated that they got goosebumps as they watched the two icons dancing together.

Meanwhile, fans also complimented the idol for his new hairstyle and expressions in the TikTok video. He became the talk of the town as netizens continued to gush over his new TikTok video. Many eagle-eyed fans also observed that the idol did not have any piercings and that this was a sign that he would be joining the military soon.

Standing Next to You (Usher Remix) is currently dominating the charts, debuting on the Spotify counter with over 1,090,850 streams, and fans can't stop praising the duo for their latest collaboration.

Big Hit Entertainment recently announced that the golden maknae, alongside Kim Namjoon, Kim Taehyung, and Jimin, began the process for their mandatory military enlistment. Jungkook is reported to join the military with Jimin on December 12, 2023, as reported by the South Korean media outlet, Dispatch, and further information about the same is currently awaited.