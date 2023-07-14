"He needs an elevator and to be retired": Joe Biden almost falls again while boarding Air Force One, sparks incessant trolling online

A viral video showing U.S. President Joe Biden stumbling while walking up the steps to board Air Force One on Thursday, July 13, 2023, is making the rounds on the internet, sparking a troll-fest online. Netizens specifically zeroed in on the fact that the misstep occurred despite him using the shorter set of stairs to climb.

The incident occurred in Helsinki, Finland, where the 80-year-old president met with leaders from Nordic countries after attending the two-day NATO summit held in Lithuania. Finland was the newest addition to the alliance and the leaders discussed advancing Sweden's membership.

RNC Research @RNCResearch Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. Biden stumbles a bit as he boards Air Force One — using the smaller stairs — en route to the United States. He took no questions. https://t.co/UxCA75kdQP

The clip shows Joe Biden climbing almost halfway up the 14-step staircase before he stumbled and appeared to restore his balance f by holding the side rails. He quickly recovered and reached the aircraft without any further misstep, where he turned and waved to onlookers. Air Force One soon departed the Helsinki-Vantaan International Airport and headed to the Joint Base Andrews in the United States.

Needless to say, the incident left netizens embarrassed and many commented that Joe Biden needed to retire.

"It's news when he doesn't stumble": Internet users troll Joe Biden

As news about Joe Biden's gaffe spread, many were quick to share some hilarious responses and sarcastic quips.

This makes it at least the 4th time Joe Biden has stumbled climbing aboard Air Force One

Two months after Biden took office, a viral video showing him struggling to climb the steps and stumbling three times went viral. At the time, the White House blamed the fall on the wind.

Back in February, the 80-year-olf tripped when he left Warsaw, Poland, after a meeting with Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

In 2022, he misstepped before flying to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of Americas and record an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The president has been seen using the lower entrance to get aboard Air Force One after taking a hard fall at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado last month.

Following the incident, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that she was unaware of "any decision process" regarding the change of stairs when questioned.

Due to Joe Biden's frequent stumbles, several Republicans have used this to claim he is unfit to lead the country.

Back in April, White House doctor Kevin O’Connor issued a report after Joe Biden's annual check-up that he suffered from a stiff gait due to "significant spinal arthritis, mild post-fracture foot arthritis and a mild sensory peripheral neuropathy of the feet."

