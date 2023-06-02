"He needs to be put in a home": Video of Joe Biden tripping and falling at US Air Force graduation ceremony sparks hilarious reactions online

President Joe Biden lands himself in the headlines once again after he was caught on camera stumbling and falling on stage during the graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. The incident took place on Thursday, June 1, 2023, and has been the talk of the town ever since. The White House claimed that the President tripped over a sandbag and was completely unharmed after the incident.

Benny Johnson @bennyjohnson BREAKING: Joe Biden falls at the Air Force Graduation



BREAKING: Joe Biden falls at the Air Force Graduation 🚨 BREAKING: Joe Biden falls at the Air Force Graduation https://t.co/5r2HQwjAdN

In the viral video, President Joe Biden can be seen greeting the graduates, and just while returning to his seat, the unfortunate accident took place, and the President lost his balance and tripped. Furthermore, three officers can then be seen helping Joe Biden.

A video posted by a media personality, Benny Johnson, on Twitter garnered more than 15 million views in just a few hours. As the video got shared by multiple users on several platforms, the netizens responded to it hilariously. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users share hilarious reactions as President Biden tumbles on the stage during a graduation ceremony. (Image via Twitter)

After the fall, the president, who is 80 years old and is the oldest president in the history of the US, made his way back to his seat and was in full spirits until the ceremony concluded.

Viral video of president Joe Biden at US Air Force graduation ceremony garners hilarious reactions from netizens

President Joe Biden's presence at a recent US Air Force graduation ceremony has ignited a social media frenzy. As the video circulated online, netizens couldn't help but express their hilarious reactions.

From witty memes to clever one-liners, here is how social media users reacted to President Biden’s video uploaded by Benny Johnson on his Twitter account:

Social media users share hilarious reactions as President Biden tumbles on the stage during a graduation ceremony. (Image via Twitter)

Furthermore, President Biden too mocked his own fall, as after the ceremony, he joked to the reporters and said:

“I got sandbagged.”

Biden and his history of falling: A look back at when the President fell while boating Air Force One

This is not the first instance when President Biden fell down, and the world mocked him as his fall was caught on camera. A similar instance took place in February 2023, when Joe Biden wrapped up his Ukraine visit and was on his way back to Washington, DC.

As he walked to board the Air Force One, he was seen falling near the top of the staircase. However, he managed to catch himself. Surprisingly, the small fall of a few seconds was captured on camera and started floating on social media, garnering thousands of views and reactions.

Tom Fitton @TomFitton President Biden falls again. DC Establishment ignores his obvious physical and cognitive impairments. President Biden falls again. DC Establishment ignores his obvious physical and cognitive impairments. https://t.co/xCkYxsYpF2

Furthermore, there have been many other instances too where President Joe Biden was seen losing his balance and eventually tumbling. For the same reason, his age and physical fitness have been questioned frequently as the US awaits the 2024 Presidential elections.

However, in a medical exam, his personal doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, claimed that “Biden is healthy and robust 80-year-old male who is fully capable of carrying out his presidential duties.” At the same time, his frequent falls do raise many concerns, and at the moment, social media users cannot stop talking about it.

