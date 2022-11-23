WATCH: Footage shows Washington DC man attacking customer with a chair inside Wendy's 

On November 21, Monday, surveillance cameras in a Washington DC Wendy's captured an altercation between two individuals. Fox reported that the incident took place at 7.53 am when an unidentified suspect attacked fellow Wendy's customer with a wooden chair.

In the footage of the incident, the suspect can be seen in jeans, boots, and a green T-shirt. Picking up a chair, the suspect can be seen pacing back and forth inside Wendy's before lunging at the victim.

As per DC News Station, the victim sustained minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. The Metropolitan Police reported that shortly after the assault, the suspect fled the scene.

Crime Solvers of Washington DC announced that a reward of $1000 would be available to anyone who could provide information concerning the altercation.

Violence at Wendy's and other fast food chains

A popular fast food chain, the Wendy's franchise is no stranger to violence, as brawls and other incidents of similar nature have broken out at several of its outlets across America.

The Washington DC fight comes on the heels a July 26 incident in which one of the franchise's employees assaulted a 67-year-old man at a location in Arizona. The elderly victim later died of his injuries.

Two weeks later, in August, the franchise received bad publicity once more after one employee stabbed another at a location in Brooklyn, New York. That same month, a 19-year-old customer at one of the franchise's Texas restaurants opened fire at staff after they supposedly got his order wrong.

Wendy's, of course, is no exception when it comes to violence in fast food restaurants. GivingCompass reported that between 2017 and 2020, over 77000 incidents of violence were reported from fast food chains across nine California cities. The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) reported that certain locations would report two or more crimes on a weekly basis.

According to an article by Slate, altercations and even murders are seen at franchises ranging from McDonald's to Burger King. According to Slate magazine, a report by the BLS revealed that while fast food restaurants had 1.8 assaults per 10000 employees, sit-down restaurants had 0.8.

David Van Fleet, a professor of management at Arizona State University, cited one reason for the frequency of violent incidents at fast food restaurants.

Van Fleet said:

"When you’ve got a relatively uneducated, young workforce and (poor) management, put them in a high-stress situation—a burger-and-fries environment—and you’ll get some improper conduct."

In an interview with Vice, Van Fleet said:

"They also open early and close late, and they tend to be located in easy-to-access locations, so bad people can get there easily and leave easily."

The Wendy's altercation currently remains under investigation. The reason for the fight remains unknown.

