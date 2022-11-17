Carl’s Jr. Big Energy Combo: items, dates, prices, and all you need to know

In a one-of-its-kind, limited-time deal, Carl’s Jr. is urging customers to embrace their Big Carl Energy (a slang in reference to the chain's loaded double cheeseburgers) through an exclusive meal combo. The fast-food chain refers to Big Carl Energy as the "confidence that you won't need to stuff, you either have it or you don't."

Available in stores from November 15, 2022, the Big Carl Energy Combo features the chain's classic Really Big Carl, served with a side of large Waffle Fries and a large Fanta Orange.

The regular cost of the three items - Really Big Carl, large Waffle Fries, and a Large Fanta Orange together is $15.07, excluding taxes.

However, through the Big Carl Energy combo, customers can get the steal-deal starting at a suggested price of $12.88, until December 13. They can avail the offer at their nearest Carl’s Jr. store, or order through the chain's app or website for pick-up and delivery.

What's in the Big Carl Energy Combo by Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. hasn't always been so good with its holiday advertisements, but thanks to the stars, the fast-food chain managed to cook-up something really nice. Unlike the bikini and burger advertising strategies from previous years, the chain is going with its core value of doing what it does best - making customers happy.

Focusing on its cheeseburgers, the chain's BCE Combo serves as a blockbuster steal-deal for 25 straight days. Serving a full meal cheeseburger combo at $12.88, the chain is giving away one of the best holiday gifts to its customers. On top of that, the chain's MyRewards members can get the combo for an additional discount of $4.

Here's a sneak peak into the offerings of the Big Carl Energy Combo:

Big Carl Energy (BCE) Combo

Embracing Big Carl Energy this season, the chain is serving Big Carl Energy (BCE) Combo featuring the triple-pattied Really Big Carl, a large waffle fries, and a large Fanta Orange.

Customers wishing to level up the BCE combo can customize it at the time of order. The customizations available include a choice of sides like - Natural Cut Fries, Waffle Fries, Fried Zucchini, Onion Rings, 6 piece Jalapeno Poppers, and 9 piece Jalapeno Poppers.

Customers can also choose from a list of beverages like - Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Sprite, Dr Peppers, Fanta Orange, and others.

the Big Carl Energy Combo (Image via Carl’s Jr.)

While some of the side choices come with an additional cost, the choice of beverage does not affect the price of the combo. Customers can also add extra slices of bacon to the burger for an additional cost.

1) The Really Big Carl

Presenting the heart of the BCE combo, the Really Big Carl carries around 1180 calories, and features three charboiled 100% beef patties, the chain's classic sauce, three slices of American cheese, and lettuce, all sandwiched in a toasted seeded bun. Customers can get the Really Big Carl at a suggested price of $7.89.

the Really Big Carl (Image via Carl’s Jr.)

2) The Big Carl

Skeptical about the Carl’s Jr. BCE combo? Big Carl has your back. Packing up 920 calories, the Big Carl features two charbroiled 100% beef patties, the chain's classic sauce, two slices of American cheese, and lettuce all sandwiched between a seeded bun. Customers can enjoy the the Big Carl at a suggested price of $6.59.

the Big Carl (Image via Carl’s Jr.)

The Waffle Fries available in the combo are crisscut crispy potato bites, for a fun snacking experience. Fanta Orange is an orange flavored soda popular around the world.

Established in 1941, Carl’s Jr. Restaurants LLC is an American fast-food restaurant chain that is currently operated by CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. Headquartered in Tennessee, the fast-food chain has more than 1,062 franchises and company-owned restaurants across North & South America.

Carl’s Jr. and its sibling chain Hardee's are jointly owned by CKE Restaurants Holdings, Inc. Both of the sibling fast-food chains serve a similar range of biscuits, burgers, sandwiches, and other fast food items.

