“He had a note in his pocket”: MSU shooter Anthony McRae planned to threaten additional attacks on two NJ schools

On February 13, 2023, 43-year-old Anthony McRae allegedly killed three MSU students and injured five others before committing suicide.

As per the Detroit Free Press, at approximately 8:18 pm, Michigan authorities received reports of a firing on the Michigan State University campus. Before leaving campus, the alleged shooter, later identified as Anthony McRae, shot several students indiscriminately. After a brief confrontation with authorities, he fatally shot himself.

Cassandra @CassyWearsHeels Anthony McRae, the Michigan State shooter, was charged in June 2019 with illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit.



He later had those charges dismissed by George Soros-backed prosecutor Carol Siemon. Anthony McRae, the Michigan State shooter, was charged in June 2019 with illegally carrying a concealed handgun without a permit. He later had those charges dismissed by George Soros-backed prosecutor Carol Siemon.

According to CNN, officers found a note on McRae's body that indicated that he had allegedly planned at least two other attacks on schools in Ewing Township, New Jersey, near where he had grown up.

In response to the note, a spokesperson with the Township of Ewing Police Department said:

“When McRae was found by police in Michigan, he had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Public Schools. Out of an abundance of caution, the Ewing Public Schools were closed for the day. (officers have been) stationed at each closed public school."

Authorities reported that there was no threat to Ewing Township at the time.

Anthony McRae was brought up in Trenton, New Jersey

Anthony McRae lived in Lansing, Michigan, according to the Midjersey News. Before relocating to Lansing, Michigan, in 2003, he was raised in Trenton, New Jersey, where he was born in Bear, Delaware.

While authorities have not determined why Anthony McRae targeted MSU in particular, his father noted that he had a history of mental health issues and became increasingly hostile and violent after the death of his mother in 2020.

The suspect's father, Michael McRae, said:

"(After the death of his mother, Anthony) started to get evil and mean, and he didn't care about anything anymore."

NBC reported that on June 2019, McRae was arrested for carrying an unlicensed firearm. However, the case was ultimately deemed a misdemeanor, and he served 18 months probation.

Samuel Whittemore @SamuelWhittem14 @greg_price11 He went where he knew no one could defend themselves! @greg_price11 He went where he knew no one could defend themselves!

In an official statement, an Ewing schools spokesperson confirmed that no public schools in the area were currently considered to be under threat.

The spokesperson said:

"After further investigation, it has been determined that the incident is isolated to Michigan, and there is no threat to Ewing Schools. Information received during our investigation indicated that McRae has not resided in the Ewing area in several years."

The letter continued:

"Our hearts go out to the victims in Michigan. The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We will continue to cooperate and partner with the Ewing Police Department in the wake of this incident. Thank you for your patience and support."

While the note seems to outline McRae's intentions, authorities have confirmed that he never had any ties to the university. He lived with his father before his death.

Poll : 0 votes