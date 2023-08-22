"He is so real": ARMYs go gaga as BTS' Jungkook reacts to viral Tiktok video featuring LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon

On August 17, 2023, BTS' Jungkook liked and commented on a viral TikTok video featuring LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon making a tiny mistake. The video quickly went viral among fans across the world and they couldn't stop discussing it.

During the introduction of a song, Chaewon was supposed to say, "FEARNOT, be my friend." However, she ended up stammering and instead of completing the phrase, she gracefully embraced the mistake. She turned around and smoothly transitioned into dancing as if nothing had happened. This incident occurred during the second day of the FLAME RISES concert tour at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium.

The TikTok video that went viral featured LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon making the aforementioned mistake. Jungkook liked and commented "Haha" on the post. Fans loved seeing the BTS member's comment and reacted to the same on Twitter.

"Watch him impersonate Chaewon on his next live": ARMYs can't get enough of Jungkook's reaction

Jungkook liking and commenting on LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon's viral TikTok video sent fans across different social media platforms, including Twitter and TikTok, into a frenzy. After witnessing the BTS member's reaction, many fans expressed their desire to see the duo collaborate and wanted to see them groove to Jungkook's latest song, Seven.

Numerous fans who follow both BTS and LE SSERAFIM were overjoyed by the indirect interaction between the two. The BTS member's comment on the viral video caught the attention of fans and they reacted to the same online.

What began as a simple mistake by Chaewon has now evolved into a trend on South Korean social media platforms. Several idols, including IVE's Gaeul and NewJeans' Minji, have also referenced LE SSERAFIM's Chaewon's aforementioned viral mistake.

Meanwhile, the members of LE SSERAFIM were recently captured in a video as they stepped onto an escalator at the airport. In the clip, a fan was heard shouting Chaewon's name while incorporating the iconic meme. Chaewon's reaction to this was priceless, and she burst into laughter.

More about Jungkook and Chaewon

The Euphoria singer recently attended Suga's three-day encore Agust D-Day concert held in South Korea. He joined the idol on stage and even performed on Burn It. The idol recently revealed on Suchwita that he is currently gearing up to release a mini-album and a new single by November 2023.

Kim Chae Won was previously part of the disbanded group IZ*ONE. Managed by Woollim Entertainment, she initially gained recognition by participating in the survival show Produce 48. She soon became the tenth member of the girl group IZ*ONE, which officially disbandment on April 29, 2021. She is currently the leader of the South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM.